Box Office: ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Lands Groovy $10.3 Million Opening Day, ‘Mario Bros.’ Still 1-Upping Newcomers

“Evil Dead Rise” might not be able to vanquish the soon-to-three-peat box office champion “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” but the horror entry is still chainsawing off its own solid opening on domestic charts.

The Warner Bros. release earned $10.3 million from 3,402 locations on Friday, a figure that includes $2.5 million in previews. It’s an effective start for the horror entry, which now has a strong chance of outperforming its projections, which had pegged the film with a $15 million to $20 million debut heading into the weekend. That’s not too shabby of a haul for a production originally slated to release directly on HBO Max. Even more impressively, “Rise” is contending with two horror releases from last week, “Renfield” and “The Pope’s Exorcist.”

“Evil Dead Rise” is the fifth installment in Warner Bros. and New Line’s outlandish horror franchise, as well as the first in 10 years. “Rise” is tracking slightly behind its predecessor, which scored an $11.8 million opening day in April 2013, on its way to a $25.7 million debut.

However, “Rise” will have a word-of-mouth upper-hand over its predecessor. Audiences are being receptive enough, as indicated by the film’s “B” grade through research firm Cinema Score — not too low for a horror entry, plus a few ticks higher than the “C+” earned by 2013’s entry. It’s received favorable reviews too, currently sitting at 72% approval from top critics on aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. In his Variety review, Joe Leydon called it “potently claustrophobic and gasp-inducingly shocking.”

Ever since Sam Raimi’s low-budget 1981 original, the “Evil Dead” series has had a reputation for resourcefulness. “Rise” carries a reported production budget of $19 million, a figure that the film looks to recoup by the end of the weekend. The horror entry still looks to cover additional marketing and distribution costs, but it’s off to a very auspicious start.

Directed by Lee Cronin, “Evil Dead Rise” stars Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland as estranged sisters who try to keep their family safe from a new crop of demons. The film’s cast also includes Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher.

