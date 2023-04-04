‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office Dethroning ‘John Wick 4’

eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £3.5 million ($4.4 million), per numbers released by Comscore.

In its second weekend, Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” slid to second place with £2.5 million for a total of £10.1 million.

Warner Bros.’ “Mummies” debuted in third place with £648,460. The studio’s “Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” and “Creed III” occupied fourth and fifth spots with £469,120 and £426,742 in their third and fifth weekends for respective totals of £4.8 million and £13.5 million.

There were no other debuts in the top 10. Disney’s indie romcom “Rye Lane” charmed its way to £124,966 in 10th place in its third weekend for a total of £825,360.

Among upcoming releases, Warner Bros. is giving a wide, 300-location midweek April 5 release to Ben Affleck’s Nike/basketball/Michael Jordan drama “Air,” starring Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Affleck.

On Good Friday, Universal’s “Super Mario Bros.” featuring the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key and Seth Rogan is also releasing across more than 300 locations.

The Easter weekend releases also include Jackie Chan vehicle “Ride On” from Trinity; Sony’s Russell Crowe starrer “The Pope’s Exorcist”; Munro release “In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50,” the documentary about the iconic band that bowed at SXSW; Conic’s Toronto, Sundance and Sitges winner “Leonor Will Never Die”; Blue Finch’s sci-fi/horror “The Outwaters”; Modern Films’ London, Hainan and Thessaloniki-winning documentary “Blue Bag Life”; and a brace of releases from Signature – “Little Bear’s Big Trip” and “Lola.”

Curzon is opening Cannes selection and San Sebastián winner “Godland” and is rereleasing Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Three Colours: White” in a 4K restoration. The plethora of rereleases also include National Amusements’ “Monty Python’s Life of Brian”; Warner Bros.’ 45th anniversary rerelease of “Superman”; and BFI Distribution’s “Top Hat.”