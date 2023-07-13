Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ Ignites to $15.5 Million Opening Day

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” kicked off to $15.5 million on Wednesday, its first day of release.

Paramount and Skydance’s big-budget tentpole, which is the seventh installment in the Tom Cruise-led action franchise, is projected to collect at least $60 million over the traditional Friday to Sunday weekend. In its first five days of release, ticket sales for “Dead Reckoning Part One” are expected to reach $85 million to $95 million in North America and $160 million at the international box office for a strong global start of $250 million.

Cruise’s latest adventure as the stealth operative Ethan Hunt, in 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” ignited to $22 million on opening day, but that’s not a great comparison since that entry launched on a Friday while “Dead Reckoning” premiered on a Wednesday. “Fallout” collected $61 million in its debut, establishing a franchise record.

“Mission: Impossible” movies don’t have a history of huge opening weekends, but they tend to enjoy a long life on the big screen. In the case of “Fallout,” the movie ended its run with $791 million to stand as the highest-grossing entry in the 27-year-old series.

