Box Office: ‘Fast X’ Racing to Projected $67 Million Debut

“Fast X,” the latest installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is speeding to a projected $67.25 million debut at the domestic box office this weekend.

The street racing movie earned $28 million on Friday from 4,046 theaters, and is expected to gross another $22.43 million on Saturday and $16.82 million on Sunday. This will be enough to knock Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” out of the top spot, as the superhero tale is expected to pull in $32.89 million in its third weekend of release, bringing its North American total to over $267 million.

On Thursday, “Fast X” raked in $7.5 million in previews, putting it on track to earn more than $60 million in its first weekend of release. That puts the tenth chapter in the “Fast” saga at No. 7 in terms of highest box office debuts, between 2021’s “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million) and 2019’s “Hobbs and Shaw” ($60 million). Internationally, “Fast X” is looking to bring in over $250 million overseas in its opening weekend, and it’s already the No. 2 global opening of the year behind “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” The movie cost Universal $340 million to produce and another $100 million to promote, so “Fast X” will need Fast Family members from around the world to speed to theaters in order to turn a profit.

“Fast X” introduces a new villain, Dante Reyes, played by “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, who seeks revenge against Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of the Fast gang for killing his father during a bank vault heist. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film stars franchise staples Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. Newcomers include Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Leo Abelo Perry and Rita Moreno.