Box Office: ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Skimming $7 Million Opening, Marvel’s ‘Guardians 3’ Staying on Top

The book club can’t topple comic books, as Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will easily hold off the opening of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” to retain the top spot at the box office.

“The Next Chapter” earned $2.14 million on its opening day, projecting a debut of $7 million from 3,508 locations for the three-day frame. That’s on the lower end of estimates heading into the weekend. While there’s hope that the Focus Features release will be able to earn a boost in ticket sales on the Mother’s Day holiday, the sequel won’t be able to match its predecessor. Released by Paramount in 2018, the first “Book Club” debuted to $13.5 million before legging out to a $68 million gross in North America — a solid result for an older-skewing comedy, especially before the COVID pandemic impacted the theatrical landscape.

Numbers across the board are down for “The Next Chapter,” with a 42% approval rating from top critics on review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes (down from the first film’s 45%), as well as a lukewarm “B” grade through research firm Cinema Score (down from an “A-“).

Starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen “Book Club: The Next Chapter” follows four best friends as they trade their immaculately designed kitchens for the streets of Italy, throwing a bachelorette party for Fonda’s character, Vivian. In his review, Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called it a “cookie-cutter sequel,” but one that’s still “sweetly romantic.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” should have no trouble maintaining its top position after earning $15.7 million on Friday. Last weekend, the Marvel entry fired off with an $118 million opening — both the second-biggest debut of the year and still an ever-so-slightly underwhelming figure for the superhero sequel.

“Volume 3” looks to benefit from strong word-of-mouth this weekend, with some industry projections pegging the film with an impressive 50% drop for its sophomore outing. That’s a great hold for a summer blockbuster, which usually put up somewhat front-loaded box office performances due to fan anticipation. The film’s total domestic gross should push beyond $200 million on Saturday.

