‘Barbenheimer’ Continues U.K. Box Office Rule for Sixth Week

The “Barbenheimer” phenomenon continued at the U.K. and Ireland box office, occupying the top two positions for the sixth consecutive weekend.

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” collected £1.9 million ($2.4 million) in top spot and now has a total of £89.02 million ($112 million), per numbers from Comscore. The film has now surpassed “Avengers: Endgame” to occupy seventh position in the territory’s all-time chart and sits behind James Bond film “Spectre,” which has £95.2 million.

In second place, Universal’s “Oppenheimer” grossed £1.6 million for a total of £53.1 million. The film has climbed to 39th position in the all-time chart, overtaking “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” and sits just behind “Frozen II,” which has £53.5 million.

In third position, in its fourth weekend, Warner Bros.’ “The Meg 2” earned £776,085 for a total of £11.2 million. In fourth place, in its second weekend, another Warner title, “Blue Beetle,” took in £767,790 for a total of £2.8 million.

Piece of Magic’s concert film “Andre Rieu’s 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around” debuted in fifth position with £710,326. The only other debut in the top 10 was Universal’s “The Blackening,” which bowed in ninth place with £367,486.

In its third weekend, Universal’s “Strays” dropped to No. 11 with £327,189 for a total of £1.3 million. Picturehouse Entertainment’s “Scrapper” made a fighting debut at 12 with £197,658.

Sony’s “Grand Turismo” revved to £184,626 at 13 for a total of £2.3 million after three weekends.

And after five weekends, Moviegoers Entertainment’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” collected £160,281 at No. 14 and has crossed the £2 million mark. Disney’s “Theater Camp” bowed at 15 with £141,872.

Coming up, there are two mid-week releases on Aug. 30. Anime Ltd is releasing keenly anticipated anime “The First Slam Dunk,” while Trafalgar Releasing is opening K-pop music documentary “Kangdaniel: My Parade.”

The wide releases the upcoming weekend are Sony’s action film “The Equalizer 3,” starring Denzel Washington, and Lionsgate horror “Cobweb,” both of which are opening across more than 300 locations each.

Mubi is bowing Ira Sachs’ acclaimed polysexual Parisian love triangle “Passages” across more than 100 locations, while Park Circus is re-releasing “Jurassic Park” at a similar number of sites on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.