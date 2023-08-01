‘Barbenheimer’ Juggernaut Continues U.K. Box Office Domination After Second Weekend of Release

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal’s “Oppenheimer” continued their domination of the U.K. and Ireland box office with a combined £21.4 million ($27.3 million) after their second weekend, per numbers from Comscore.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” topped the charts for the second week in a row with £13.2 million, and now has a total of £47.9 million. The film is expected to surpass Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which is the year’s current No. 1 film in the territory with £54.4 million, this week.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” was second with £8.2 million and now has a total of £27.6 million. It is currently the fifth highest grossing film of the year and is expected to move beyond “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (£30 million) into fourth place this week.

In its third weekend, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” earned £1.8 million in third place for a total of £20.2 million. Disney’s “Elemental” collected £1.1 million in fourth position in its fourth weekend for a total of £11.8 million.

Rounding off the top five was Altitude’s “Talk to Me,” which debuted with a strong £643,547, a record for the distributor in the territory.

From Bollywood, Moviegoers Entertainment’s “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” by star filmmaker Karan Johar, with a cast awash in A-listers including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, bowed in seventh position with £370,882.

Compared to recent films starring Singh or Bhatt, the film is performing better, surpassing the first week (seven-day) collections of “Gully Boy” (£366,000) “Gangubai Kathiawadi” (£345,000) “Sooryavanshi” (£334,000) “’83” (£321,000) and “Dil Dhadakne Do” (£312,000).

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” collected £80,000 on Monday, meaning an 80% hold.

The other debut in the top 10 was also from India. Dreamz Ent’s “Bro,” starring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, bowed in 10th place with 107,494.

This upcoming weekend, new releases will include ocean predator sequel “Meg 2: The Trench” and family-friendly animation “Just Super,” which Warner Bros. and Signature Entertainment are respectively opening across more than 300 locations each.

Picturehouse Entertainment is releasing Cannes and Toronto title “Paris Memories,” which won lead Virginie Efira best actress at France’s Cesar Awards. Lionsgate is opening the SXSW comedy “Joy Ride,” while Dogwoof is debuting “Kokomo City,” a depiction of the lives of four Black trans sex workers as they confront the dichotomy between the Black community and themselves.