‘Barbenheimer’ Still Going Strong at U.K. Box Office in Fourth Weekend of Release

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal’s “Oppenheimer” continued ruling the U.K. and Ireland box office for a fourth consecutive weekend.

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” topped the charts yet again with £4.4 million ($5.6 million) for a total of £78.2 million, per numbers from Comscore. The film is the No. 1 grosser in the territory for 2023 by some distance, surpassing Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” held on solidly to the second position with £3.1 million for a total of £47.7 million. It remains the third highest grossing film of the year above Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

In its second weekend Warner Bros.’ “The Meg 2” collected £1.5 million in third place for a total of £7.5 million. Sony’s “Gran Turismo” debuted in fourth position with £1.05 million.

Rounding off the top five was another debut, Disney’s “Haunted Mansion,” with £990,084.

There were two other debuts in the top 10, both from India. Big Films/Ayngaran International’s Tamil-language “Jailer,” headlined by superstar Rajinikanth, debuted in seventh position with £727,742. Zee Studios’ “Gadar 2,” a sequel to 2001 blockbuster “Gadar,” starring Sunny Deol, bowed in 10th place with £212,419.

Coming up, midweek on Aug. 16, Trafalgar Releasing is opening “The Hiding Place,” based on the story of Corrie Ten Boom and her family, who risked everything to hide Jewish refugees by the hundreds during WWII and ultimately faced the consequences. The story was previously adapted in 1975. This version was adapted for the stage and filmed for cinema audiences in Nashville, Tenn.

This upcoming weekend’s wide releases include Universal’s canine-themed “Strays,” featuring the voices of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Will Forte, Randall Park and Isla Fisher, and Warner Bros.’ superhero film “Blue Beetle,” both of which are opening across more than 300 locations each.

Peccadillo Pictures is opening “Lie With Me,” an evocation of the charms of first love, while Reliance Entertainment’s Indian film “Akelli” features “Fauda” actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous making their Bollywood debuts.

Park Circus is bowing the 50th anniversary 4K restoration of Sidney Lumet’s masterpiece “Serpico,” starring Al Pacino.