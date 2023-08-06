‘Barbie’ Rules Box Office Again With $53 Million, Taking Down ‘Meg 2’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’

“Barbie” towered over the box office for the third consecutive weekend, taking down newcomers “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” and “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Grega Gerwig’s fantasy comedy added a remarkable $52 million in its third weekend of release, a decline of just 43% from its prior frame. “Barbie” has generated $459 million in North America and will imminently cross the $1 billion mark globally.

Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” too, stayed strong in its third outing with $28.7 million, dropping only 39% from last weekend and bringing domestic ticket sales to $228 million. The R-rated historical drama has grossed $552 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the director’s sixth film to cross the $500 million mark. “Oppenheimer,” which has remained a force in Imax, landed in third place on domestic box office charts behind the sequel to “The Meg” and ahead of “Mutant Mayhem.”

“Meg 2: The Trench” opened in second place with $30 million from 3,503 North American theaters. It’s a decent start, albeit a significant drop from the original 2018 film, which opened to $45 million and became a surprise smash with $530.5 million globally. The follow-up film about scientists who take on prehistoric sharks cost $130 million, so Warner Bros. is banking on another strong turnout at the international box office to offset its price tag.

“The drop from the first film’s start shows the series is wearing thin,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “But foreign is where ‘The Meg’ makes its money, and the overseas openings are strong.”

In fourth place, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” pulled in a solid $28 million from 3,858 venues over the weekend and $43 million over its first five days of release. The PG-13 film will continue to benefit in the coming weeks from its “A” CinemaScore and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. It cost $70 million, which less than recent animated offerings such as Pixar’s $200 million-budgeted “Elemental” and Sony’s $100 million-budgeted “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Turning to animation […] opens up creative possibilities and broadens the appeal demographically,” says Gross.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the creative team behind “Superbad,” wrote and produced “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” which follows Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo as they set out to conquer the streets of New York City after spending years sheltered from the human world. Before the film was released, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon already announced the development of a sequel, as well as a two-season Paramount+ series that will serve as a “bridge” between the big screen adventures.

Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” remake dropped to No. 5 with $9 million from 3,740 theaters, a 63% dip from its debut. The spooky film, which was curiously released in July, has grossed $42 million to date.

Elsewhere, A24’s low-budget thriller “Talk to Me” added a healthy $6.27 million from 2,370 screens its sophomore outing. With $22.1 million at the domestic box office, the film already stands as A24’s highest-grossing release of the year.

More to come…