Box Office Milestones: ‘Barbie’ Hits $200 Million, ‘Oppenheimer’ Crosses $100 Million After Five Days

“Barbenheimer” fever continues to sweep the box office.

After five days of release, the inextricably linked “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have reached notable theatrical milestones, with ticket sales for Greta Gerwig’s fantasia romp crossing $200 million and Christopher Nolan’s somber, three-hour biopic “Oppenheimer” surpassing $100 million.

“Barbie” added another $26 million on Tuesday, bringing its North American tally to $214.1 million. At the domestic box office, “Barbie” has already taken down “John Wick: Chapter 4” ($187 million) as the seventh-highest grossing movie of the year and will soon outstrip Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” ($214.5 million) as the sixth. Of course, it’s only going to rise and rise in the coming days and weeks.

The PG-13 fantasy comedy, featuring Margot Robbie as a stereotypical version of the famous doll, has also exploded overseas with $200 million. So far, “Barbie” has grossed more than $400 million globally. It’s a stellar turnout for the Warner Bros. film, which cost $145 million before the marketing campaign seen round the world.

“Oppenheimer,” meanwhile, is one of only 19 movies this year to hit the $100 million mark. It’s a significant milestone for a historical drama that unfolds largely in dreary rooms of fast-talking scientists and politicians. The film added $12 million on Tuesday, bringing its North America haul to $107 million.

The movie, starring Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the development of the atomic bomb, carries a $100 million price tag. For Universal, which backed the film, it already appears to be money well spent. “Oppenheimer” has grossed $97 million at the international box office and more than $200 million globally.