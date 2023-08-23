‘Barbie’ Surpasses ‘Avatar,’ ‘Titanic’ to Become Ireland’s All-Time Box Office Champion

“Barbie” is now the all-time box office champion in Ireland with an €8.85 million ($9.57 million) gross.

Greta Gerwig’s film has swept past previous champions “Avatar” (€8.75 million) and “Titanic” (€8.39 million) in the country’s all-time top 10 chart.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” occupies fourth place with €7.57 million; “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” fifth with €6.76 million; “The Lion King” sixth with €6.55 million; “Avengers: Endgame” seventh with €6.42 million; “Joker” eighth with €6.4 million; “Mamma Mia!” ninth with €6.39 million; and “The Dark Knight” 10th with €6.31 million.

With €5.57 million, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” has surpassed “The Super Mario Bros Movie” (€5.14 million) to emerge as the second-highest film of 2023 in the country.

Together, the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon has been a boon to cinema admissions in Ireland. July admissions were 17.6 million, an increase of 32.4% over July 2022. Overall, for the first seven months of 2023, admissions are higher by 6% over 2022.

The other films charting in Ireland’s 2023 top 10 are “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (€3.26 million), “Puss in Boots: the Last Wish” (€2.89 million), “Avatar: the Way of Water” (€2.88 million), “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (€2.74 million), “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” (€2.37 million), “The Little Mermaid” (€2.21 million) and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (€1.77 million).

Worldwide, the highest grossing film of the year remains “The Super Mario Bros Movie” with $1.4 billion, followed by “Barbie” with $1.3 billion, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” with $845.5 million and “Oppenheimer” with $722.8 million.