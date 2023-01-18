‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ Surpasses ’Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as Sixth-Biggest Film of All Time With $1.92 Billion

All hail the Na’vi. James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has generated $1.928 billion globally, overtaking “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($1.91 billion) as the sixth-highest grossing release in box office history.

The sci-fi tentpole’s next major hurdle is crossing $2 billion, a feat achieved by only five films in history: Avatar” ($2.9 billion), “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.79 billion), “Titanic” ($2.2 billion), “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($2.069 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.04 billion). If “The Way of Water” manages to hit the $2 billion mark (and it’s looking likely), it’ll be the first pandemic-era movie, as well as Cameron’s third film, to join the coveted club.

So far, “The Way of Water” has generated $574 million in North America and $1.35 billion internationally after less than six weeks in theaters. The film’s overseas tally is especially impressive because it’s not playing in Russia (where the original grossed more than $100 million) and it’s falling short of expectations in Japan (where the original generated $176 million). Lucky for Disney, which owns the rights to “Avatar,” the sequel is outperforming projections in China ($217 million), France ($123 million), Germany ($108 million) and Korea ($93.6 million).

At the domestic box office, “The Way of Water” stands as the 13th highest-grossing movie, passing “The Lion King” ($543.6 million), “The Dark Knight” ($535 million) and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” ($533.5 million). Overseas, the movie ranks as the fifth-highest grossing release ever, behind the original “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” It’s ever-so-close to dethroning “Infinity War,” which remains in fourth place with $1.370 billion.

“The Way of Water” arrived in theaters last December, roughly 13 years after the original. The sequel cost roughly $460 million to produce and promote, making it one of the most expensive films ever.

VIP+ Analysis: What ‘Avatar’ Shows Disney About Film Franchises