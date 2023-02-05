‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Titanic’ Overseas, Becoming No. 3 Biggest International Release in History

James Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” has overtaken James Cameron’s other blockbuster “Titanic” as the third-highest grossing movie in history at the international box office.

The sci-fi sequel has generated $1.538 million overseas, trailing only James Cameron’s other blockbuster “Avatar” ($2.1 billion) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.9 billion) in terms of international ticket sales. Cameron, unfortunately, didn’t direct “Endgame” so he’s only responsible for three of the four biggest international releases of all time.

The mega-budgeted “The Way of Water” has resonated across the globe, with $636 million at the domestic box office and $2.174 billion worldwide. On a global scale, the follow-up film ranks as the fourth-highest grossing movie in history following “Avatar” ($2.92 billion), “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.7 billion) and “Titanic” ($2.19 billion). It’ll likely pass the global tally for “Titanic” in the next week or so. Like the original “Avatar,” ticket sales for Part Two have been fueled by Imax and 3D screens, as well as repeat customers across all ages and demographics.

At the international box office, the top markets include China with $240.6 million, France with $141.5 million, Germany with $130.7 million and Korea with $105.5 million.

Domestically, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the 10th-biggest movie behind Jurassic World” (at No. 9 with $653 million), “Titanic” (at No. 8 with $659 million) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (at No. 7 with $678 million).

For Disney and Cameron, the public’s outsized interest in Pandora is encouraging because there’s more “Avatar” to come. A third installment is set to debut in December 2024 with plans for fourth and fifth entries in the coming years. Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington star in the intergenerational, otherworldly saga about family.