Box Office: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Sizes Up to $46 Million Opening Day

Marvel Studios has kicked the box office into high gear again. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” landed a strong opening day gross of $46 million, a figure that includes $17.5 million from Thursday preview screenings.

That marks the third-highest February opening day in history, standing behind two other superhero adventures, “Black Panther” ($75.9 million) and “Deadpool” ($47.3 million). “Quantumania” also landed the highest such figures for the “Ant-Man” series, beating out the 2015 original ($22.6 million) and 2018 sequel ($33 million).

“Quantumania” is currently eyeing a three-day opening north of $100 million. Some more bullish industry predictions have the film ending up about $130 million over the four-day Presidents’ Day holiday frame. That would come in under the openings of last year’s Marvel slate, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($185 million), “Thor: Love and Thunder” ($144 million) and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ($181 million). But the “Ant-Man” films have typically carried a more modest profile than their Marvel peers (though still super-sized in comparison to the average studio release).

Directed by Peyton Reed, “Quantumania” stars Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, along with Jonathan Majors debuting as supervillain Kang the Conqueror. The cast also includes Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bill Murray and Kathryn Newton.

