‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Continues U.K. Box Office Reign, ‘Cocaine Bear’ Makes Strong Debut

Disney’s “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” continued atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in a row with £3.04 million ($3.6 million), according to numbers from Comscore.

In its fourth weekend, Universal’s “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” collected £1.7 million in second place for a total of £20.4 million. Another Universal title, Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear,” debuted in third position with £1.5 million.

Studiocanal’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” debuted in fourth place with £1.08 million. Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” that earned £470,020 in its third weekend for a total of £4.9 million.

The only other debut in the top 10 charts was Kore-Eda Hirokazu’s Cannes winner “Broker,” from Picturehouse Entertainment, which debuted in eighth place with £150,178.

Of the upcoming releases, Sony’s anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Swordsmith Village” is arriving midweek on March 1.

March 2 sees the CinemaLive release of concert film “Brian & Roger Eno: Live At The Acropolis.”

There are several releases on March 3 led by Warner Bros.’ sequel “Creed III.” MUBI is releasing Lukas Dhont’s Cannes-winning and Oscar-nominated “Close” across 100 locations.

Dartmouth Films is opening Central Asia road trip-themed documentary “Women Behind the Wheel,” while Dogwoof is bowing “Subject,” which focuses on the ethics and responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking.

Bulldog Film Distribution is releasing SXSW winner “I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking)” and Conic is opening BAFTA nominated documentary “Electric Malady.” In what is a fine week for documentaries, Met Film Distribution’s “Fashion Reimagined” is also bowing.

Magnetes Pictures is releasing Polish drama “Heaven in Hell” and Park Circus is opening a 4K restoration of Sidney Poitier’s “Buck and the Preacher,” starring Poitier, Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee.