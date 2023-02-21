‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Debuts Atop U.K. Box Office

Disney’s “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” debuted in pole position at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £8.8 million ($10.6 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its third weekend, Universal’s “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” collected £3.1 million in second place for a total of £17.1 million. In third place, Warner Bros.’ “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” earned £888,435 in its second weekend for a total of £3.8 million.

Disney blockbuster “Avatar: The Way Of Water” continued to chart with £531,213 in its 10th weekend in fourth place for a mighty total of £75.5 million.

Rounding off the top five was Studiocanal’s “Epic Tails” with £332,566 in its second weekend for a total of £1.1 million. Disney’s “Titanic” rerelease collected £268,174 in seventh position for a total of £2.1 million.

This upcoming weekend, the wide release is Elizabeth Banks’ “Cocaine Bear,” starring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ray Liotta, that Universal is opening across more than 300 locations.

Studiocanal is releasing Shekhar Kapur’s romantic comedy “What’s Love Got to Do with It?,” starring Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson.

From South Asia, Disney is opening the Bollywood remake of Malayalam-language film “Driving Licence,” “Selfiee,” starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi across more than 100 locations, while Studio Soho Distribution is devoting a similar number of screens to Pakistan’s Oscar-shortlisted “Joyland.” Circa 100 screens is also what Picturehouse Entertainment is providing to Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Cannes-winning “Broker,” starring Song Kang-ho, who won best actor at the festival.

BFI Distribution is bowing “Amy” filmmaker Asif Kapadia’s “Creature,” while Gigantic Pictures is opening Sheffield-wining documentary “Charm Circle.”