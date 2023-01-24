The Next EGOT: All the Stars Who Are One Award Away From Hollywood’s Rare Honor

Only an elite group of 17 artists so far have achieved EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
The rare and coveted EGOT is not easy to come by, so it’s not surprising that fewer than two dozen have achieved this status. And while the artists don’t get a final EGOT trophy when it happens, its nonetheless one of show business’ greatest honors.
So, who does have the EGOT?
Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Tim Rice, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Whoopi Goldberg, Helen Hayes, Marvin Hamlisch, Robert Lopez, Richard Rogers, John Gielgud, Jonathan Tunick, Alan Menken, Jennifer Hudson and Scott Rudin are those who have won all four awards competitively.
While Barbara Streisand, James Earl Jones, Harry Belafonte, Quincy Jones and Liza Minnelli have all received honorary non-competitive awards, not everyone considers them to be EGOT achievements.
Next up, Viola Davis is in the running to achieve EGOT. Davis landed her first Grammy nomination in the audiobook, narration and storytelling recording category for her memoir “Finding Me.”
Davis already has two Tony Awards, a Primetime Emmy for “How to Get Away With Murder” and an Oscar for the 2016 film “Fences.”
Rogers was the first to get to EGOT when he finally won an Emmy Award in 1962 for Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composed for Television for “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years.”
Lopez is the only person to double-EGOT when he won a best original song Oscar for “Coco’s” “Remember Me.” He made the history books by becoming the youngest to EGOT when he won the “Frozen” Oscar, which completed his original EGOT. Wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez is a Tony Award shy of EGOT.
There are many artists out there who have three of the four awards. Here’s a running list of who needs which award to complete EGOT. (Stars who were one award shy before their deaths are not included).
Who Needs an Emmy?
Joel Grey
Elton John
Justin Paul
Benj Pasek
Who Needs a Grammy?
Ellen Burstyn
Jeremy Irons
Jessica Lange
Frances McDormand
Helen Mirren
Al Pacino
Vanessa Redgrave
Geoffrey Rush
Maggie Smith
Who Needs an Oscar?
Dick Van Dyke
Cynthia Erivo
Anne Garefino
Hugh Jackman
John Kander
Alex Lacamoire
Cyndi Lauper
Katrina Lenk
Audra McDonald
Bette Midler
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Cynthia Nixon
Trey Parker
Ben Platt
Billy Porter
Ari’el Stachel
Marc Shaiman
Bill Sherman
Matt Stone
Charles Strouse
Lily Tomlin
David Yazbek
Who Needs a Tony Award?
Adele
Julie Andrews
Burt Bacharach
Alan Bergman
Cher
Common
Eminem
Michael Giacchino
Ludwig Göransson
Brian Grazer
Hildur Guðnadóttir
H.E.R.
Ron Howard
Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Paul McCartney
James Moll
Randy Newman
Trent Reznor
Atticus Ross
Martin Scorsese
Ringo Starr
John Williams
Kate Winslet