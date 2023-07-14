Film Academy’s Executive VP of Member Relations and Awards Shawn Finnie Exits Organization (EXCLUSIVE)

Shawn Finnie, executive VP of member relations, global outreach and awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is leaving the organization after nearly a decade, Variety has learned exclusively. His final day was Thursday, July 13.

Finnie was a beloved figure within the Academy, rising through the ranks and receiving multiple promotions. His departure comes after his most recent promotion to his role in June 2021 by former COO Christine Simmons. He led engagement and outreach initiatives for the organization’s global membership of more than 10,000 artists, filmmakers and executives. In addition, he led a team of more than 20 team members.

The departure comes after multiple Black executives have left leadership posts at several Hollywood studios and organizations. His former colleague Jeanell English, executive VP of impact and inclusion, also left the organization last month. Finnie worked on several DEI initiatives for the Academy and was popular among members, notably Rosie Perez during Variety Power of Women NYC event, who credited him as one of the key figures who invited her back to the Oscar ceremony after 30 years.

The mass exodus of Black executives has garnered the attention of those in Hollywood and local politicians, including the California Black Caucus, who called on the studios to explain the multiple departures.



It’s also notable that the Academy has recently hired Tamika Etheart to lead its New York operations. Etheart joins the Academy from The Paley Center, replacing Patrick Harrison, another esteemed organization veteran, who exited in March 2022 after 22 years.

The Academy is in the first year of implementing the diversity and inclusion standards announced in 2020 as part of its Aperture 2024 initiative. Though the measures were announced three years ago, vocal detractors like Richard Dreyfus have since complained about the efforts.

Following the announcement of the 398 industry professionals invited to join the Academy last month, the membership now stands at 34% women, 18% from underrepresented communities and 20% from outside the U.S.