‘RRR’ Stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan Discuss Their Bromance and Working With the ‘Insane’ Director S.S. Rajamouli

Friends for more than 20 years, “RRR” stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan say they relied on each another for the extensive shoot of S.S. Rajamouli’s Indian-Tollywood epic, which has taken global cinemas by storm.

On this episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, the two actors celebrate the phenomenon of “RRR” and discuss the grueling shoot that took over three years. They describe what it was like to be suspended in harnesses, and the experience of learning and synchronize the film’s signature (and now Golden Globe-winning) song “Naatu Naatu.” Listen below:

“RRR” (Variance Films) DVV Entertainment

The three-hour action epic “RRR” follows two patriotic but philosophically opposed men (Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) who team up to rescue a girl from British colonial officials in 1920s Delhi.

Despite being snubbed as India’s international feature for the upcoming 2023 Oscars, “RRR” has been a critical favorite, picking up a Golden Globe win for original song. It’s also been nominated for five Critics Choice Awards this year, including best picture. That awards show takes place on Sunday.

Variance Films, the U.S. distributor of “RRR,” launched a full awards campaign after India chose Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show” to represent it in the Oscars’ international feature race.

A global sensation, the action-musical broke the record for the biggest opening day collectively earned by an Indian film. Spoken in the Telugu language, it represents the first “Tollywood” film to enter and garner major awards recognition stateside.

Also on this episode, veteran actor Bill Nighy sits down to discuss his career and tender performance in “Living,” which has been him in a prime position for his first Oscar nod.

But first, the Awards Circuit Roundtable dissects this year’s Golden Globe winners and the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations, both of which provided shocking inclusions and omissions.

