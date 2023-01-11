‘RRR’ Golden Globe Win: India Rejoices, Oscar Winner A.R. Rahman Calls It a ‘Paradigm Shift’

All of India is rejoicing after the historic Golden Globe win for the “Naatu Naatu” song in S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR.”

Composer M.M. Keeravani, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won the award, which is a first for India, in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category. Rajamouli, Keeravani and the film’s leads Ram Charan and NTR Jr were present at the Tuesday night ceremony at Hollywood’s Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the accolades, calling the win, “A very special accomplishment!” and noting that, “This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

A very special accomplishment! This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.

Meanwhile, composer A.R. Rahman — an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy winner for “Slumdog Millionaire” — described the win as “incredible” and also labeled it a “paradigm shift.”

Incredible ..Paradigm shift

Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted: “THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema.”

THANK YOU Keeravani and Rajamouli for making us proud and bringing home the Golden Globe for Indian cinema.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wrote to Rajamouli: “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!”

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here's to many more awards & making India so proud!!

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan said: “Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!”

Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!



ఈ విజయానికి అభినందనలు

RRR, మీరు భారతదేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసారు

Ī vijayāniki abhinandanalu RRR, mīru bhāratadēśaṁ garvapaḍēlā cēsāru

ఈ విజయానికి అభినందనలు

RRR, మీరు భారతదేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసారు

Ī vijayāniki abhinandanalu RRR, mīru bhāratadēśaṁ garvapaḍēlā cēsāru

“I did not guess there would be this kind of response for this song, even in my dreams,” Keeravani, who co-wrote the number with lyricist Chandrabose had told Variety. “But as a paradoxical statement, it’s a dream coming true.”

Rajamouli previously told Variety: “Millions and millions of people were trying to do the steps and posting on it. It became such a big phenomenon when we released the song, and it clearly (increased) public interest in the film.”

“Naatu Naatu” is also one of the 15 songs shortlisted for the best original song Oscar.

Watch the song here: