Producers Guild Reveals Date, Submission Calendar for 2024 PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America will hold its next PGA Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 25, 2024, presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald DeLine announced on Wednesday. The 2024 installment will mark the 35th annual PGA Awards ceremony.

Here is this year’s PGA Awards calendar:

Eligibility Period for 2024 Producers Guild Awards

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form: January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1, 2023

Television Programs (Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures; Sports Children’s and Short Form): Friday, September 29, 2023

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Friday, October 13, 2023

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1, 2023

Nomination Polls Open

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Nomination Polls Close

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, December 14, 2023 (2:00 pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, January 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, December 15, 2023

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Friday, January 12, 2024

Final Polls Open

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Documentary Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Monday, January 22, 2024

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, January 26, 2024

PGA’s East and West Coast Celebrations of the 2024 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Dates to be announced

Final Polls Close

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, February 8, 2024 (2:00 pm PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures; Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 15, 2024 (2:00 pm PST)

Awards Show

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Funny or Die CEO Mike Farah and chief creative officer Joe Farrell will once again return as 2024 Producers Guild Awards event chairs. The 2024 Producers Guild of America Awards will be produced by Anchor Street Collective for the PGA. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is PR agency.

The 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards saw A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” triumph, winning the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Actor-producer Tom Cruise was honored with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, which recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Mindy Kaling received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy won the Milestone Award; and the film “Till” received the Stanley Kramer Award.

On the television awards side, HBO’s “The White Lotus” won the drama series category with FX’s freshman series “The Bear” topping comedy. FX’s “The Dropout” ended its awards season run by winning limited series while the Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” winning TV movie. See the full list of the 2023 winners here.