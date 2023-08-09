Oscars Will No Longer Broadcast on Sky in U.K.

After a 20-year pact, the Oscars will no longer broadcast on Sky in the U.K., Variety has confirmed.

Sky, the U.K.’s largest pay-TV broadcaster, has given up the rights to Hollywood’s biggest awards ceremony. The Comcast-owned company got the rights to the broadcast back from the BBC in 2004. Previously, the two companies had taken turns hosting the awards ceremony for several years. But the last deal between Sky and the Oscars — which is broadcast by the Disney-owned ABC in the U.S. — had continued to hold strong, until now.

Though a specific reason has not been given for Sky foregoing the rights to next year’s ceremony, many media companies are feeling the current economic strain and have thus been forced to undergo cost-cutting measures. Live ratings for the Oscars have also continued to dwindle in recent years, in the U.S. as well as the U.K., paired with broadcast TV’s steady viewership decline in the era of streaming services.

Sky declined Variety‘s request for comment.

Sky had consistently shown the Oscars on its dedicated channel for the event, Sky Cinema Oscars, as well as Sky Showcase, Sky Arts and Sky News. It was also available to watch via streaming service Now TV.

Last year’s Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, saw “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominate with seven wins. The film took home best picture, as well as Oscars for stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Its directing duo, the Daniels, also won for directing the film.

Deadline Hollywood was first to report the news.