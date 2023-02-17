Nicolas Cage to Be Honored at Miami Film Festival With Variety’s Legends and Groundbreakers Award

Variety will present Nicolas Cage with the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Miami Film Festival on March 5. Previous recipients of the prestigious award include Francis Ford Coppola, Hans Zimmer and Ron Howard.

“Year after year, Nicolas Cage proves to be an actor of great range, exhibiting dramatic power and great comedic verve, making his work surprising, delightful and moving,” said Steven Gaydos, Variety EVP global content & executive editor. “We’re excited to see the Oscar-winner’s turn in Universal Pictures’ ‘Renfield’ this year and celebrate his entire career at the Miami Film Festival.”

“Nicolas Cage is the very definition of a legend. An Academy Award-winning actor, a global superstar, and a cult icon, everyone the world over is familiar with his inimitable persona and larger than life presence,” said Lauren Cohen, Miami Film Festival Director of Programming. “He is truly one of a kind — the very essence of what we’re celebrating at our milestone 40th edition.”

Changing his last name early in his career to make his own way in showbiz, Cage broke out in 1983’s “Valley Girl” and went on to star in a number of romantic blockbusters such as “Peggy Sue Got Married” and “Moonstruck” before moving on to action films including “The Rock,” “Con Air” and “Face/Off.” Cage won the Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas” and was nominated for “Adaptation.”

Cage will join previously announced honorees Diego Luna (Variety Virtuoso Award) and Nicholas Britell (Art of Light Composer Award, presented by Alacran Group). The Miami Film Festival’s 40th edition will run from March 3 through March 12. The complete program is available at miamifilmfestival.com.