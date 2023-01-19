Netflix Leads BAFTA Nominations With 21 Nods, A24 & Searchlight Close Behind With 14 Each

Netflix leads the distributor pack with 21 nominations at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, which were revealed on Thursday.

The streamer scored 14 nods for “All Quiet on the Western Front,” three for “Pinocchio” and one each for “Blonde,” “The Swimmers,” “The Good Nurse” and “The Wonder.”

Searchlight and A24 were not far behind with 14 nominations each. A24 has 10 nods for “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and four for “The Whale,” while Searchlight has 10 for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” three for “Empire of Light” and one for “See How They Run.”

Close behind Searchlight and A24 are Warner Bros with 13 nominations, including nine for “Elvis” and four for “The Batman.”

Lionsgate are next with 10 nominations, including four for “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” and three each for “Living” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

The rest of the nominations are evenly spread out. Focus Features has seven, five for “Tár” and one each for “Brian and Charles” and “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” Paramount also has seven, four for “Top Gun: Maverick” and three for “Babylon.”

MUBI has six, four for “Aftersun” and two for “Decision to Leave,” as does Universal, including two for “She Said” and one each for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Till.”

Disney has five nominations, two for “Avatar: The Way of Water” and one each for “Amsterdam,” “Turning Red” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The awards will take place on Feb. 19 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.