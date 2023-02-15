Demi Lovato, Melanie Griffith and Tiffany Haddish Celebrate Jamie Lee Curtis With Hot Dog Fingers

What better way to celebrate Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar nomination for her work in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” then by slipping on a pair of hot dog finger gloves?

That’s exactly what a star-studded crowd did Wednesday night during a party for the Hollywood icon at Dear Jane’s in Marina del Ray.

Demi Lovato, Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith, Amy Landecker, Amanda de Cadenet, Jennifer Grey, Katey Sagal, Tiffany Haddish and Jaimie Alexander donned the gloves to sip drinks, eat turkey hot dogs and pose for laugh-filled photo ops.

“The first time I met Jamie we did a movie together called ‘She’s in the Army Now,’” Griffith told me. “This was 1980. I remember having to go through basic training with Jamie. We might have met before that, but that’s when we became friends.”

Griffith remembered, “She was very professional and very strong and very good as an actress—and so much fun. We had so much fun. We were so much trouble.”

Griffith stopped short of spilling too much about that “trouble.” She said with a big laugh, “It was like what did we do with all the guys that were there?”

The official host list for the bash included Griffith, Jodie Foster and Alex Hedison, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Tyree Henry, Miky Lee and Dear Jane’s co-owners Patti and Hans Rockenwagner.

Patti Rockenwagner gave a toast before Curtis – still wearing hot dog fingers – offered tear-filled remarks.

“I’m telling you the anxiety leading up to [the Oscar nominations announcement] is that you would be disappointed for me, not that I would be disappointed, that you guys would be so heartbroken for me because you gave me the gift of the belief that it could happen,” she said. “There are a couple of people in here who I had very intimate, very vulnerable conversations with because it was a longing that I don’t have. I don’t have that longing. I don’t spend a minute of my life going, ‘I wonder what would happen if…’ It was never a part of my life and so as it was leading up, I had COVID and I was isolated and I was so vulnerable because I was worried that you guys would be so sad.”

Bradley Whitford and Jamie Lee Curtis at a party in honor of Curtis at Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey on Feb. 15. Marc Malkin for Variety

Patti thanked Curtis for coming up with the idea of her recording the restaurant’s outgoing voicemail message.

Curtis said, “And they named the seafood tower after me, which is an interesting honor, I might say.”

The evening’s guest list also included Bradley Whitford, Jerry Bruckheimer, John Stamos and Frances Fisher.