Ke Huy Quan Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Ke Huy Quan won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The first-time Golden Globe nominee was emotional when he took the stage, thanking his “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” director Steven Spielberg.

This is Quan’s first acting nomination and win at the Globes, and he is the second actor of Asian descent to win the Globe for supporting actor (the first was Haing S. Ngor for his role in “The Killing Fields”). Quan, who began his acting career playing Data in “Goonies” and Short Round in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” was also nominated with his cast mates Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. Directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan were triple-nominated for directing, screenplay and best picture.

Quan’s role in “EEAAO” as Waymond Wang ignited a firestorm of positive reviews for his performance. Playing the sweet husband to Yeoh’s Evelyn, the two run a laundromat together in the Daniels’ wild multiverse.

The actor has earned lots of recognition for his part in the A24 picture, and has already taken home hardware from the Gotham Awards, National Society of Film Critics, Los Angeles Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics Circle.

Next up, Quan will appear in “The Electric State” and Marvel’s “Loki.”