Guillermo del Toro to Host ‘Weekend of Animation’ for American Cinematheque, Including 35mm ‘Pinocchio’ Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

In celebration of his love for animation, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is set to program a weekend of animation for the American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica called “Guillermo del Toro’s Weekend of Animation.”

The films programmed by del Toro will include screenings of “The Red Turtle” and “I Lost My Body.”

The weekend of animation will open with the 2016 Studio Ghibli film, “The Red Turtle,” with del Toro virtually introducing the film. Following that, there will be a screening of the Netflix film “I Lost My Body.”

Sunday concludes with a 35mm screening of the Oscar-nominated film “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.” Del Toro and co-director Mark Gustafson will attend a post-screening Q&A.

There have been over 60 adaptations of “Pinocchio,” but del Toro’s version leans into the darkness, tenderness and humor of Carlo Collodi’s 1881 novel. At its heart, the film centers on the father-son relationship, political upheaval and death.

Speaking recently at the Variety Artisans Screening series, del Toro talked about balancing the themes and how the film was still accessible to younger audiences. “Kids are far more complex than the soccer parents give them credit for,” del Toro said. “Kids are thankful when you give them the pieces to understand the real world, not when you take it from them because things might be tough.”

See the full schedule below.

Feb. 25

3 p.m. – “The Red Turtle”- presented by Guillermo del Toro (virtual intro)

4:30 p.m. – “I Lost My Body” – presented by Guillermo del Toro (virtual intro)

Feb. 26

11:00 a.m. – “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” in 35mm — Q&A with Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson moderated by Variety‘s Jazz Tangcay