Gotham Awards Announce Eligibility Changes: Removing Budget Caps Makes for ‘More Inclusive Submission Pool,’ Org Says (EXCLUSIVE)

The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced key changes for this year’s 33rd Annual Gotham Awards. The organization has removed the budget cap requirements which they claim will create “a more inclusive submission pool” of potential nominees.

In previous years, to be eligible for the Gothams, a film’s budget couldn’t exceed $25 million. Past winners have included “Spotlight” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016) and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022), all of which went on to win best picture at the Oscars. The removal of budget caps will now invite big-budget vehicles like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” to submit for Gotham consideration if they elect to do so.

“For the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards, we’re excited to include more voices from around the globe by expanding eligibility for the many brilliant international films and filmmakers who deserve to be in consideration this year,” said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “Additionally, with shifting budgets, we’ve decided to eliminate arbitrary budget caps for submission eligibility – first instituted over a decade ago – to broaden our reach in terms of recognition and accessibility to the wider community.”

In 2021, the Gothams decided the awards for acting would no longer be defined by gender.

In other rule changes, international films are now eligible for noms in the following categories: outstanding lead performance, outstanding supporting performance, screenplay and Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award. The top prize for best feature will remain for U.S. films only with best international feature open to all non-U.S. films. International films are also still eligible for the documentary category.

Anthony Bregman, board of directors co-chair added: “With the decision by the board to eliminate the budget cap and make international films eligible for more categories this year, we are excited to welcome more of the world’s best storytellers and projects into the awards season conversation.”

Online applications, with full criteria, are on the Gotham website. The nominations will be announced on Oct. 24, and the winners are scheduled to be announced on Nov. 27 at Cipriani Wall Street at the annual awards ceremony.