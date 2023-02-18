Directors Guild Winners Announced (Updating Live)

The DGA Awards are under way at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. In TV, “Severance,” “Station Eleven” and “The Daily Show” were among the frontrunners (with two nods each), while Steven Spielberg was gunning for his fourth trophy, for the semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans.” But also in the hunt are Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the duo behind the sci-fi comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

At the DGA, Spielberg holds the record for the most nominations and wins, at 13 and three, respectively. If Daniels win, they would be the third directing duo ever to win.

The DGA boasts a voting body of around 19,000 members. Over its 75-year history, the DGA Awards has been the most reliable barometer for the Oscars’ best director prize. Only eight DGA winners have failed to walk away with the Academy Award, most recently Sam Mendes (“1917”), who lost to Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) in 2020.

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter opened the awards show by briefly discussing the upcoming guild contract negotiations with the town’s studios.

“In this ever changing, complicated and sometimes hostile environment for creative people in our industry – we are committed to ensuring that creative excellence and economic stability continue so you can realize your vision,” she said. “And I can guarantee you one thing – the DGA is going to fight like hell to protect that future for our directors and their teams.

“Later this spring, we will be back at the table. And rest assured – we will be ready. It comes down to this: we are all partners in this business. Partners. Which means negotiating a new contract that continues to treat our members fairly and with respect, that recognizes and rewards our vital contributions to this industry no matter how it evolves, that reinforces our shared interest in building a healthy, vibrant, stable business that will entertain and inspire audiences around the world.

“The DGA is prepared and ready to fight for an excellent deal to protect the future for directors and their teams — and that is exactly what we are going to achieve,” she added.

Judd Apatow was back to host this year’s ceremony. The event, which returned live last year after going virtual in 2021, and is part of a busy holiday weekend on the kudos gauntlet that also includes the BAFTA and Art Directors Guild events. Here’s a look at this year’s winners.

(Winners are in bold.)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

TODD FIELD, “Tár” (Focus Features)

Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll, First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr-Brix



JOSEPH KOSINSKI, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper, First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson, Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay, Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor



DANIEL KWAN, DANIEL SCHEINERT, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter, First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith, Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway, Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu



MARTIN McDONAGH, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn



STEVEN SPIELBERG, “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij, First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen, Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang, Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

Alice Diop, “Saint Omer” (Neon)

Audrey Diwan, “Happening” (IFC Films)

John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment)

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, “Murina” (Kino Lorber)

Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” (A24)

Dramatic Series

JASON BATEMAN, Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go” (Netflix)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, Patrick Markey; First Assistant Director: Townson Wells; Second Assistant Director: Jill Somers; Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk; Additional Second Assistant Director: Evan Marsh

VINCE GILLIGAN, Better Call Saul, “Waterworks” (AMC)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Richard E. “Slab” Chaplain Jr.; First Assistant Director: Angie Meyer; Second Assistant Director: Louis A. Lanni; Second Second Assistant Director: Magin Gomez; Additional Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis

SAM LEVINSON, Euphoria, “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird” (HBO)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Will Greenfield; First Assistant Directors: Valerie Johnson, Sally Brunski; Second Assistant Directors: Cindy King, Colin Duffy; Second Second Assistant Directors: James Chestnut; Additional Second Assistant Director: Aaron Rose Leone

AOIFE MCARDLE, Severance, “Hide and Seek” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready; First Assistant Directors: Ellen Parnett, Kit Bland; Second Assistant Directors: Sahar Shmolevitz, Melinda Ziyadat; Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Jack A. Birdsall; Additional Second Assistant Directors: Skylar Loraquette, Alexander Hirschl; Location Manager: Ryan Smith

BEN STILLER, Severance, “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Kristyn Macready; First Assistant Director: Marco Londoner; Second Assistant Director: Matt Lake; Second Second Assistant Directors: Kelsi Russell, Justin Bischoff, Jack A. Birdsall; Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Comedy Series

TIM BURTON, Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe” (Netflix)

BILL HADER, Barry, “710N” (HBO)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers; First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop; Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares; Second Second Assistant Directors: Yarden Levo, Chalis Romero

AMY SHERMAN‑PALLADINO, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?” (Amazon Prime Video)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Meghan K. Wicker; First Assistant Director: Julie A. Bloom; Second Assistant Director: Lisa McPherson; Second Second Assistant Directors: Lincoln Major, Peter Nix; Additional Second Assistant Directors: Cameron Boone, Conor Griff; Assistant Unit Production Managers: Nick Thomason, Luca Waldman; Location Manager: Jose Guerrero

CHRISTOPHER STORER, The Bear, “Review” (Hulu)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Carrie Holt De Lama; First Assistant Director: Duccio Fabbri; Second Assistant Director: Dan Gutierrez; Second Second Assistant Director: Nicole McGovern; Location Manager: Maria C. Roxas

MIKE WHITE, The White Lotus, “BYG” (HBO)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine; First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson; Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry; Second Second Assistant Director: Bobby Teten

Movies for Television and Limited Series

ERIC APPEL, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Jason C. Brown; First Assistant Director: Emily Neumann; Second Assistant Director: Julie Cummings; Second Second Assistant Director: Oscar Flores

DEBORAH CHOW, “Obi‑Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Susan McNamara; First Assistant Director: Katterli Frauenfelder; Second Assistant Director: Jeff Hubbard; Second Second Assistant Directors: Isaac Mejia, Franny Stafford; Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

JEREMY PODESWA, Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team:; Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay; First Assistant Directors: Andrew Shea, Derek Peterson, Jennifer Wilkinson

HELEN SHAVER, Station Eleven, “Who’s There?” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: David Nicksay; First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson; Second Assistant Director: Anna Vogt

TOM VERICA, Inventing Anna, “The Devil Wore Anna” (Netflix)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Brette Billow, Mary Kane (LA Unit); First Assistant Directors: Dylan Hopkins, Marisia Moreno, Carol Vitkay (LA Unit); Second Assistant Directors: Adam Bernard, Maggie Callis, Cara McCastlain Fisher (LA Unit); Second Second Assistant Director: Pam Giangreco, Ellen Parnett, Heidi Hinzman (LA Unit); Location Manager: Kristin Dromboski

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming

PAUL G. CASEY Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode #2010” (HBO)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Stacy Talbot; Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode #1333” (CBS)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger; Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DAVID PAUL MEYER, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Brandi Carlile Discusses Her New Deluxe Album and Performs “You and Me on the Rock”” (Comedy Central)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Adrienne Ford; Stage Managers: Bennymar Almonte, Nick Bailey

LIZ PATRICK, Saturday Night Live, “Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow” (NBC)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel‑Mack; Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

PAUL PENNOLINO, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Afghanistan” (HBO)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson; Stage Managers: Jeff Leib, Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials



IAN BERGER, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe ‑ Hungary for Democracy (Comedy Central)

HAMISH HAMILTON, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022 (NBC)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Hayley Collett, Sara Niimi; Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Jeffry Gitter, Karen Tasch Weiss, Donna Parker, Tammy Raab, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis, Johnny Pruitt, Jennifer Marquet

JAMES MERRYMAN, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter (ABC)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Lizz Zanin, Leslie Vincent; Stage Managers: Ron Paul, Jackie Paul, Jackie Stathis, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Jason Drew

MARCUS RABOY, Mark Twain Prize 2022: Celebrating Jon Stewart (PBS)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Robin Mishkin Abrams, Kelly Hernacki; Stage Managers: Rhoda Gilmore, Doug Fogel, Annette Powlis

GLENN WEISS, The 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Directorial Team: Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Robin Abrams, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner; Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Bennymar Almonte, Phyllis Digilio, Peter Epstein, Andrew Feigin, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Tyler Goldman, Arthur Lewis, Kevin Lishawa, Julie LoRusso, Seth Mellman, Jason Pacella, Jeffrey Pearl, Annette Powlis, Lauren Class Schneider, Eddie Valk

Reality Programs



JOSEPH H. GUIDRY, The Big Brunch, “Carb Loading Brunch” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin; Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, J.C. Babas, Winston Churchill, Patty Sosa

CARRIE HAVEL, The Go‑Big Show, “Only One Can Win” (TBS)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Dara DiGerolamo; Stage Managers: Rafael Orozco, Linda Carizzo, Patricia Sosa, Greg Rosa, Ike Fuchs, Theresa Moio

RICH KIM, Lego Masters, “Jurass‑brick World” (Fox)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell; Stage Managers: Will Baker, Ken Cooper

MICHAEL SHEA, FBoy Island, “Do You Like Cats?” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Tori Himes; Stage Managers: J.C. Babas

BEN SIMMS, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica” (National Geographic Channel)

Directorial Team: Associate Director: Sara Brown

Children’s Programs

TIM FEDERLE, “Better Nate Than Ever” (Disney+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Managers: Guy Efrat, Pamela Thur; First Assistant Director: Danielle Rigby; Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson; Second Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan; Additional Second Assistant Directors: Annie Tompkins, Jes Norris; Location Manager: Michael Buonanno

BONNIE HUNT, Amber Brown, “I, Amber Brown” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Jeff T. Miller; First Assistant Director: Troy Rohovit; Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh; Second Second Assistant Director: Rachel Moceri

DEAN ISRAELITE, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of Room 13” (Nickelodeon)

Directorial Team: First Assistant Director: Sinan Saber; Second Assistant Director: Ashley Bell

MICHAEL LEMBECK, “Snow Day The Musical” (Paramount+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Julie Kovisars

ANNE RENTON, Best Foot Forward, “Halloween” (Apple TV+)

Directorial Team: Unit Production Manager: Lance W. Lanfear; First Assistant Director: Nandi Bowe; Second Assistant Director: Susie Balaban; Second Second Assistant Director: Tim Neven

Commercials



JUAN CABRAL (MJZ)

For All Life’s Moments, John Lewis ‑ adam&eveDDB

First Assistant Director: Ben Glickman

Share the Joy, Apple AirPods ‑ TBWA\Media Arts Lab

KIM GEHRIG (Somesuch, Inc.)

Accessibility, Apple ‑ Apple (Direct)

First Assistant Directors: Michael Estrella; Second Assistant Director: Brian Steffen; Second Second Assistant Director: Shauna Frontera

Run Baby Run, iPhone ‑ Apple (Direct)

First Assistant Director: Matias Nilsson; Second Assistant Director: Carl Jackson; Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Paulson

CRAIG GILLESPIE (MJZ)

Hard Knocks, Apple Watch Series 7 – Apple

First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet

Problem, Jimmy John’s – Anomaly

First Assistant Director: Christian Van Fleet; Second Assistant Director: Greg Moutran; Second Second Assistant Director: Christopher Maltauro

Thrill Driver, Nissan ‑ TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

First Assistant Director: Francois Caillaud; Second Assistant Director: Rob Topp; Second Second Assistant Director: Michael Dudley

DAVID SHANE (O Positive, LLC)

Detectives, iPhone 13 Pro – Apple

First Assistant Director: Greg McCollum; Second Assistant Director: Heidi Vanderjagt

Smile, ITVX ‑ Uncommon

Traffic Stop, Native ‑ M/H

IVAN ZACHARIÁŠ (SMUGGLER)

Data Auction, iPhone ‑ TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

First Assistant Director: Brian Carmody

This Is How We Work Now, Upwork ‑ Alto

Documentary



WINNER: SARA DOSA, “Fire of Love” (National Geographic)

MATTHEW HEINEMAN, “Retrograde” (Disney+)

LAURA POITRAS, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

DANIEL ROHER, “Navalny” (CNN+/HBO Max)

SHAUNAK SEN, “All That Breathes” (HBO/HBO Max)