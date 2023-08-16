Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ Named as Spotlight Gala at New York Film Festival

Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” has been announced as the spotlight gala film at the 61st New York Film Festival.

“Maestro is a bravura achievement for its director and star, a work of conviction and imagination that does justice to the brilliance and complexity of its subject,” said Dennis Lim, artistic director of New York Film Festival. “We are honored to have Bradley Cooper’s enthralling film as a gala presentation at this year’s festival, and doubly so to be showing it in a venue that is synonymous with Leonard Bernstein.”

“Maestro” is a biographical romance in which Cooper plays the famed conductor Leonard Bernstein. On Oct. 2, it will become the first film to premiere in the new David Geffen Hall, home of the New York Philharmonic, which Bernstein led for over a decade and where New York Film Festival began in 1963.

The film focuses on Bernstein’s tumultuous 25-year marriage to Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan. The cast also includes Maya Hawke as their daughter, Jamie; and Sam Nivola as their son, Alexander. Additional cast members include Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Gideon Glick, Gabe Fazio, Eric Parkinson, William Hill, Nick Blaemire, Oscar Pavlo, Tim Rogan and Mallory Portnoy.

“The New York Film Festival is proud to present the North American debut of ‘Maestro,’ Bradley Cooper’s tour de force film about the life of renowned conductor, composer and musician Leonard Bernstein,” said Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center.

As part of the presentation, Dolby will install specific equipment including a Dolby Vision projection system and a Dolby Atmos sound system.

“Maestro” joins the slate of previously announced films including Jonathan Glazer’s drama “The Zone of Interest” and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or winning crime thriller “Anatomy of a Fall.” Todd Haynes’ “May December” is the opening night film on Sept. 29; Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” is the centerpiece; and Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” will close the festival on Oct. 15.