Final Predictions for Art Directors, ASC and MPSE Guild Nominations: More Love for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

The Art Directors Guild, American Society of Cinematographers and Motion Picture Sound Editors are three artisan organizations announcing their nominations this week. Their nominations will set the tone for the Oscar race for production design, cinematography and partly for the best sound race, now in its third year as a combined category for sound mixing and effects editing.

We’re expecting plenty of mentions for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” with possible surprises for “Elvis” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” which are both picking up momentum.

All three guilds will announce their nominees on Monday, Jan. 9.

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

Art Directors Guild

Period

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Babylon” (Paramount Pictures)

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“White Noise” (Netflix)

Alternate: “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures)

Fantasy

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” (Netflix)

Alternative: “Don’t Worry Darling” (Warner Bros.)

Contemporary

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

“The Menu” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Alternate: “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

American Society of Cinematographers

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios) – Russell Carpenter

“Empire of Light” (Searchlight Pictures) – Roger Deakins

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Larkin Seiple

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Florian Hoffmeister

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) – Claudio Miranda

Alternates: Mandy Walker (“Elvis”), Janusz Kaminski (“The Fabelmans”) and Ben Davis (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Motion Picture Sound Editors

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue/ADR

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Alternate: “Tár”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (20th Century Studios)

“The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Alternate: “Nope”

Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture

“Elvis” (Warner Bros.)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Alternate: “Nope”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Lightyear” (Pixar)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation)

“Strange World” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Wendell and Wild” (Netflix)

Alternate: “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

“Good Night Oppy” (Amazon Studios)

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues” (Apple Original Films)

“Moonage Daydream” (Neon)

Alternate: “Retrograde”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix)

“Argentina, 1985” (Amazon Studios)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Netflix)

“EO” (Janus Films and Sideshow)

“RRR” (Variance Films)

Alternate: “Decision to Leave” (Mubi)

See the latest film predictions, in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective. To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub.