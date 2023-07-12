Anthony Carrigan on Joining ‘Superman: Legacy’ as Metamorpho: ‘Excited to Shake Things Up’ With ‘Unrecognizable’ Character

“Barry” star Anthony Carrigan is having a big day — just hours after he earned his third Emmy nomination for playing NoHo Hank, it was revealed that he’ll next play a superhero in DC’s “Superman: Legacy.”

Carrigan has been cast as the classic DC character Metamorpho, whose alter ego is the archeologist Rex Mason, joining an ensemble led by David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

“It’ll certainly be a bit of a jump,” Carrigan told Variety of morphing characters. “I’m excited just to shake things up. Noho Hank is such a specific character, and I’m excited to play someone completely different and surprise people with just being unrecognizable.”

Carrigan revealed that he “dove in as much as I could in the limited time that I did have” amidst the audition process for the character.

“I was able to find things that I just love about the character — he’s so low key incredible, I’m surprised that more people haven’t heard of him,” said Carrigan. “I think he’s one of the coolest characters out there, so to get to bring him to light is something really special and it’s also really, really unique.”

News of the “Barry” star’s casting follows the additions of Nathan Fillion, who will play Guy Gardner, one of the figures known as Green Lantern; Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl; and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, which were announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes amid the ongoing WGA strike ahead of a potential SAG-AFTRA strike if an agreement cannot come to fruition. “It’s a very turbulent time and on the eve of even more uncertainty,” Carrigan said. “I’m really hoping that the writers, the actors, get their fair share, and that we are able to champion our causes and that the human beings who are creating this art are getting well compensated and well taken care of. That’s very important.”

Written and directed by DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, “Superman: Legacy” is slated to debut on July 11, 2025 and marks the first feature film in the rebooted DC Universe under the new regime led by Gunn and Peter Safran.

“I am unbelievably excited for Metamorpho (and this opportunity to work with Anthony Carrigan),” Gunn tweeted in response to the news.

At a press presentation of the new DC Studios slate in January, Safran revealed that “Superman: Legacy” will focus “on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

And, as Variety’s Adam B. Vary noted, the presence of Metamorpho, a Green Lantern, Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific in addition to Superman indicates that Gunn and Safran intend “to re-launch the DC cinematic universe as a fully-formed entity, rather than re-build it one superhero at a time.”

THR first reported the news of Carrigan’s casting.