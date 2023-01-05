‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Women Talking’ Tie for Most Wins at Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the 2022 winners for its 16th season, with a three-way tie between “Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Women Talking” for most wins.

The films each won four awards, including best film for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and best director for Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”).

There were also numerous ties across categories including best cinematography, which went to Claudio Miranda for “Top Gun: Maverick” and Polly Morgan for “The Woman King.” Best supporting actress also saw a tie between Kerry Condon in “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“We are particularly proud that this year’s member-determined roster of nominees included a goodly number of female contenders in non-gender specific categories. And that we have female winners in those categories, as well, including Sarah Polley who receives the EDA Award for Best Director for the multi-nominated and awarded ‘Women Talking.'” said Jennifer Merin, President of the 95 members of AWFJ. “We hope to see similar results at this year’s Oscars and various guild awards. as well as with other critics awards groups.”

See the full winners list below.

AWFJ Best Of Awards

(These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.)

Best Film

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Director

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking

Best Screenplay, Original

“The Banshees of Inisherin”– Martin McDonagh

Best Screenplay, Adapted

“Women Talking– Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews

Best Documentary

“All the Beauty and Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras

Best Animated Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Guiilermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (tie)

Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Actor

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

“Women Talking” – John Buchan and Jason Knight

Best Cinematography (tie)

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

“The Woman King” – Polly Morgan

Best Editing

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” – Paul Rogers

Best Non-English-Language Film (tie)

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

(These awards honor women only).

Best Woman Director

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Woman King”

Best Woman Screenwriter

Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews – “Women Talking”

Best Animated Female

Connie – Isabella Rossellni “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

Viola Davis – For getting “The Woman King” made as her lifetime passion project and creating opportunities for other women creatives.

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying ageism

Emma Thompson

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

“Crimes of the Future”– Viggo Mortensen born 1958 and Lea Sedoux born 1985



She Deserves A New Agent Award (NOTE: This is not a put down. On the contrary, it suggests that the actor is better than the role she’s been given.)

Ana de Armas for “Blonde”

Most Daring Performance

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award (Women and men are eligible)

Harvey Weinstein for everything and forever