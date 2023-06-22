Academy Board Adds Lou Diamond Phillips, Hannah Minghella and More, Wendy Aylsworth Elected for New Production and Technology Branch

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the newly elected Board of Governors for the 2023-2024 year.
Elected to the board for the first time are acclaimed actor Lou Diamond Phillips, screenwriter Dana Stevens, executive Hannah Minghella, costume designer Daniel Orlandi and more. Among the newly elected is technology executive Wendy Aylsworth, who will represent the brand new Production and Technology Branch. Aylsworth, who also serves on the Board of Governors for the Television Academy, spent more than two decades at Warner Bros. and became the first woman president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.
In addition, six incumbents were re-elected to the board — Rob Bredow (visual effects), Ava DuVernay (directors), Linda Flowers (makeup artists and hairstylists), Lynette Howell Taylor (producers), Stephen Rivkin (film editors) and Debra Zane (casting directors). Also, cinematographer Ellen Kuras returns after a hiatus.
They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Dion Beebe, Howard Berger, Susanne Bier, Jason Blum, Gary C. Bourgeois, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Ruth E. Carter, Eduardo Castro, Megan Colligan, Bill Corso, Paul Debevec, Peter Devlin, Tom Duffield, Charles Fox, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Laura C. Kim, Marlee Matlin, Missy Parker, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Howard A. Rodman, Eric Roth, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Marlon West, Rita Wilson and Janet Yang.
Termed-off governors from 2022-2023 include Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Walker, Isis Mussenden, Kate Amend, David Linde, Christina Kounelias, Charles Bernstein, Wynn Thomas, Jon Bloom, Teri Dorman and Larry Karaszewski. Per Academy bylaws, with the exceptions of Bernstein and Bloom, who are permanently termed-off, all others are eligible to run again after a two-year hiatus.
As a result of this election, the Board comprises 53% women and 25% belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.
Except for the recently established Production and Technology Branch, which a single governor represents, each of the other Academy’s 17 branches is represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The Board of Governors aims to set the Academy’s strategic vision, preserve the organization’s financial health, and assure its mission’s fulfillment.
The elections come on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement requiring an “expanded theatrical run” for movies to qualify for the best picture Oscar beginning in 2024.
The complete list of those elected and currently serving is below:
Elected to the Board for the first time:
- Wendy Aylsworth, Production and Technology Branch
- David I. Dinerstein, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Richard Gibbs, Music Branch
- Jinko Gotoh, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Kalina Ivanov, Production Design Branch
- Simon Kilmurry, Documentary Branch
- Hannah Minghella, Executives Branch
- Daniel Orlandi, Costume Designers Branch
- Lou Diamond Phillips, Actors Branch
- Dana Stevens, Writers Branch
- Mark P. Stoeckinger, Sound Branch
Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:
- Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch
- Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch
- Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
- Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch
- Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch
- Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch
Returning to the Board after a hiatus:
- Ellen Kuras, Cinematographers Branch
Returning Governors
- Marlee Matlin, Actors Branch
- Richard Hicks, Casting Directors Branch
- Dion Beebe, Cinematographers Branch
- Jason Reitman, Directors Branch
- Chris Hegedus, Documentary Branch
- Nancy Richardson, Film Editors Branch
- Megan Colligan, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Jason Blum, Producers Branch
- Missy Parker, Production Design Branch
- Marlon West, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Peter Devlin, Sound Branch
- Paul Debevec, Visual Effects Branch
- Ruth E. Carter, Costume Designers Branch
- Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch
- Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
- Eric Roth, Writers Branch
- Pam Abdy, Executives Branch
- Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch
- Lesley Barber, Music Branch
- Susanne Bier, Directors Branch
- Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch
- Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch
- Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch
- Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch
- Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch
- Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch
- DeVon Franklin, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
- Rodrigo García, Governors-At-Large, appointed by the President and elected by the board
- Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch
- Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch
- Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch
- Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch
- Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch
- Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch
- Rita Wilson, Actors Branch
- Janet Yang, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board
Outgoing Board Members
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Mandy Walker
- Isis Mussenden
- Kate Amend
- David Linde
- Christina Kounelias
- Charles Bernstein
- Wynn Thomas
- Jon Bloom
- Teri Dorman
- Larry Karaszewski