Academy Board Adds Lou Diamond Phillips, Hannah Minghella and More, Wendy Aylsworth Elected for New Production and Technology Branch

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the newly elected Board of Governors for the 2023-2024 year.

Elected to the board for the first time are acclaimed actor Lou Diamond Phillips, screenwriter Dana Stevens, executive Hannah Minghella, costume designer Daniel Orlandi and more. Among the newly elected is technology executive Wendy Aylsworth, who will represent the brand new Production and Technology Branch. Aylsworth, who also serves on the Board of Governors for the Television Academy, spent more than two decades at Warner Bros. and became the first woman president of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

In addition, six incumbents were re-elected to the board — Rob Bredow (visual effects), Ava DuVernay (directors), Linda Flowers (makeup artists and hairstylists), Lynette Howell Taylor (producers), Stephen Rivkin (film editors) and Debra Zane (casting directors). Also, cinematographer Ellen Kuras returns after a hiatus.

They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Dion Beebe, Howard Berger, Susanne Bier, Jason Blum, Gary C. Bourgeois, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Ruth E. Carter, Eduardo Castro, Megan Colligan, Bill Corso, Paul Debevec, Peter Devlin, Tom Duffield, Charles Fox, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Laura C. Kim, Marlee Matlin, Missy Parker, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Howard A. Rodman, Eric Roth, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Marlon West, Rita Wilson and Janet Yang.

Termed-off governors from 2022-2023 include Whoopi Goldberg, Mandy Walker, Isis Mussenden, Kate Amend, David Linde, Christina Kounelias, Charles Bernstein, Wynn Thomas, Jon Bloom, Teri Dorman and Larry Karaszewski. Per Academy bylaws, with the exceptions of Bernstein and Bloom, who are permanently termed-off, all others are eligible to run again after a two-year hiatus.

As a result of this election, the Board comprises 53% women and 25% belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

Except for the recently established Production and Technology Branch, which a single governor represents, each of the other Academy’s 17 branches is represented by three governors, who may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years. The Board of Governors aims to set the Academy’s strategic vision, preserve the organization’s financial health, and assure its mission’s fulfillment.

The elections come on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement requiring an “expanded theatrical run” for movies to qualify for the best picture Oscar beginning in 2024.

The complete list of those elected and currently serving is below:

Elected to the Board for the first time:

Wendy Aylsworth, Production and Technology Branch

David I. Dinerstein, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Richard Gibbs, Music Branch

Jinko Gotoh, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Kalina Ivanov, Production Design Branch

Simon Kilmurry, Documentary Branch

Hannah Minghella, Executives Branch

Daniel Orlandi, Costume Designers Branch

Lou Diamond Phillips, Actors Branch

Dana Stevens, Writers Branch

Mark P. Stoeckinger, Sound Branch

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch

Returning to the Board after a hiatus:

Ellen Kuras, Cinematographers Branch

Returning Governors

Marlee Matlin, Actors Branch

Richard Hicks, Casting Directors Branch

Dion Beebe, Cinematographers Branch

Jason Reitman, Directors Branch

Chris Hegedus, Documentary Branch

Nancy Richardson, Film Editors Branch

Megan Colligan, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Jason Blum, Producers Branch

Missy Parker, Production Design Branch

Marlon West, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Peter Devlin, Sound Branch

Paul Debevec, Visual Effects Branch

Ruth E. Carter, Costume Designers Branch

Donna Gigliotti, Executives Branch

Howard Berger, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Eric Roth, Writers Branch

Pam Abdy, Executives Branch

Bonnie Arnold, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Lesley Barber, Music Branch

Susanne Bier, Directors Branch

Gary C. Bourgeois, Sound Branch

Brooke Breton, Visual Effects Branch

Paul Cameron, Cinematographers Branch

Eduardo Castro, Costume Designers Branch

Bill Corso, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Tom Duffield, Production Design Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup and Hairstylists Branch

DeVon Franklin, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

Rodrigo García, Governors-At-Large, appointed by the President and elected by the board

Laura C. Kim, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Howard A. Rodman, Writers Branch

Terilyn A. Shropshire, Film Editors Branch

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Casting Directors Branch

Jennifer Todd, Producers Branch

Jean Tsien, Documentary Branch

Rita Wilson, Actors Branch

Janet Yang, Governors-At-Large, nominated by the President and elected by the board

