‘The Woman King’ Wins Best Picture at African American Film Critics Association Awards

“The Woman King” won the top prize at this year’s African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) awards, taking home the award for best picture. The Sony Pictures film was up against “Till,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; each feature ended up winning at least two awards.

Along with best picture, “The Woman King” notched an award in the best director category, with the honor going to Gina Prince-Bythewood. Meanwhile, “Till” won awards for Danielle Deadwyler as best actress and the emerging face award for Jaylin Hall; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” won best song for Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” and Angela Bassett won best supporting actress; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” won best ensemble and Rian Johnson won for best writing.

Other winners included Brian Tyree Henry in “Causeway” for best supporting actor, Carey Williams in “Emergency” for emerging filmmaker and “Nanny” for best independent feature. Best live action short went to Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together” from his 2022 studio album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” and best animated short went to Colman and Raul Domingo’s “New Moon.”

AAFCA also announced a slate of honorees for special achievement awards, with “Till” winning the impact award, Michael Abels (“Nope” composer) earning the innovator award and Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” production designer) scoring the building change award. Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith also achieved nods for their work in “Emancipation,” which was given the beacon award, and “Black Panther” producer Nate Moore won the Ashley Boone award.

“AAFCA is deeply honored to recognize some of the most captivating films and performances of the year,” said Gil Robertson, AAFCA president and co-founder. “These thought-provoking stories of strength, determination and courage lift us and entertain us. It’s an honor to recognize the incredible, visionary work both in front of and behind the camera of this year’s AAFCA Award winners.”

Winners and special honorees will be celebrated at the 14th annual AAFCA Awards on March 1 at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, Calif. Additional special events and programming will be anoounced in the coming months.

See the full list of this year’s winners below:

Best Picture: “The Woman King”

Best Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”)

Best Actor: Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

Best Actress: Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

Best Supporting Actor: Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Best Supporting Actress: Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Emerging Face: Jaylin Hall (“Till” & “Bruiser”)

Emerging Filmmaker: Carey Williams (“Emergency”)

Best Independent Feature: “Nanny”

Best Animated Feature: “Wendell & Wild”

Best Documentary: “Sidney”

Best Ensemble: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

Best International Feature: “Saint Omer”

Best Song: “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Best Live Action Short: “We Cry Together”

Best Animated Short: “New Moon”

Special Acievement Honorees

Impact Award: “Till”

The Innovator Award: Composer, Michael Abels (“Nope”)

Building Change Award, presented by Lowes: Production Designer, Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

The Beacon Award: Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith (“Emancipation”)

The Ashley Boone Award: Producer, Nate Moore (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)