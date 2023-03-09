Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast Roundtable Discusses Oscar Picks and Predictions

It all comes down to this weekend. Variety’s Clayton Davis, Jazz Tangcay, Jenelle Riley and Michael Schneider dissect the Oscar categories one last time and share final predictions on this week’s edition of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit podcast.

It’s a Mega Roundtable of the podcast, as the team goes through every category and offers up their final thoughts. Will “Everything Everywhere All at Once” sweep the night? Or are some surprises in store? Listen along as you fill out your office Oscars pool:

Here are some of the potential wins that the team is rooting for:

Jenelle Riley is hoping to see “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh win best actress. “It’s been almost a year since I saw this fabulous performance and I’ve just been counting down the days until Yeoh takes home an Oscar – and makes history as the first Asian woman to win in the category,” Riley says. “My tissues are ready.”

Riley is also predicting that “All Quiet on the Western Front” wins adapted screenplay — but she’s dreaming of a “Women Talking” win. “While I wish ‘Women Talking’ had received more love from Academy voters, a win for Sarah Polley’s excellent screenplay will be cause to cheer,” she says.

Jazz Tangcay says it’s hard not to pick “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Ke Huy Quan’s win in supporting actor as “something I’d love to see happen on Oscar Sunday. His story is indeed a beautiful one, the stuff Hollywood dreams are made of. This past year has been a journey to see him back on the screen and hearing how after “Crazy Rich Asians” he had a sense of FOMO.”

“He has been one of the nicest people on the circuit this season, so humble and kind, but also so deserving of every win,” she adds. “He is my best supporting actor pick, and I can not wait to cry with the world when he wins.”

And in cinematography, Tangcay is pushing for a win by “Elvis” DP Mandy Walker. Such a win, she notes, would “make history as the first woman to win the cinematography Oscar. It’s been 95 years, and who better to land in the history books than the DP behind ‘Mulan,’ ‘Australia’ and ‘Hidden Figures,'” she notes.

Michael Schneider is pulling for an “Everything Everywhere All at Once” sweep. And he promises to finish watching all the major films. But he’s ready to talk TV already. Will more people watch “The Last of Us” season finale or the Oscars on Sunday night?

And then there’s Clayton Davis’ picks. Here are who he’s predicting to win:

Best Picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Director: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Original Screenplay: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Adapted Screenplay: “Women Talking”

Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Production Design: “Babylon”

Cinematography: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Costume Design: “Elvis”

Film Editing: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Elvis”

Sound: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Visual Effects: “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Original Score: “The Fabelmans”

Original Song: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

International Feature: “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Animated Short: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

Documentary Short: “The Elephant Whisperers”

Live Action Short: “An Irish Goodbye”

The 95th oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT, on ABC.

