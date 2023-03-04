2023 Independent Spirit Awards Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards are dominated by the Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which leads all films this year with eight nominations. Close behind are Todd Field’s “Tár” with seven noms and Charlotte Wells’ “Aftersun” with five. All three movies picked up Oscar nominations this year, with “Everything Everywhere” also leading the Academy Awards pack with a total of 11 nominations.

While last year’s Spirit Award winner for best feature, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” did not go on to land an Oscar nomination in the same category, the 2021 winner, Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” repeated at the Oscars and took home the best picture prize.

This year’s Spirit Award nominees are highlighted by gender neutral categories, meaning Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are facing off against Paul Mescal in the lead performance race. “Women Talking” is the recipient of this year’s Robert Altman award, which is given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards below. Winners will be bolded as each category is announced.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

“Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

“Our Father, the Devil” (Resolve Media)

“Tár” (Focus Features)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Director

Todd Field – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Kogonada – “After Yang” (A24)

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Sarah Polley – “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Halina Reijn – “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24)

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Dale Dickey – “A Love Song” (Bleecker Street)

Mia Goth – “Pearl” (A24)

Regina Hall – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” (Focus Features)

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun” (A24)

Aubrey Plaza – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Jeremy Pope – “The Inspection” (A24)

Taylor Russell – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Andrea Riseborough – “To Leslie” (Momentum Pictures)

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Nina Hoss – “Tár” (Focus Features)

Brian D’Arcy James – “The Cathedral” (Mubi)

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) WINNER

Trevante Rhodes – “Bruiser” (Onyx Collective)

Theo Rossi – “Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions)

Mark Rylance – “Bones and All” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Jonathan Tucker – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Gabrielle Union – “The Inspection” (A24)

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – “Aftersun” (A24)

Garcija Filipovic – “Murina” (Kino Lorber)

Stephanie Hsu – “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Lily McInerny – “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures)

Daniel Zolghadri – “Funny Pages” (A24)

Best Screenplay

“After Yang” (A24) – Kogonada

“Catherine Called Birdy” (Amazon Studios) – Lena Dunham

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert WINNER

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Todd Field

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley

Best First Screenplay

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (A24) – Sarah DeLappe, Kristen Roupenian

“Emergency” (Amazon Studios) – K.D. Dávila

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford WINNER

“Fire Island” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joel Kim Booster

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay

Best First Feature

“Aftersun” (A24) – Charlotte Wells (director), Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski (producers)

“Emily the Criminal” (Roadside Attractions) – John Patton Ford (director), Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes (producers)

“The Inspection” (A24) – Elegance Bratton (director), Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon (producers)

“Murina” (Kino Lorber) – Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (director), Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira (producers)

“Palm Trees and Power Lines” (Momentum Pictures) – Jamie Dack (director), Leah Chen Baker (producer)

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000)

“The African Desperate” (Mubi) – Martine Syms (writer, director, producer), Rocket Caleshu (writer, producer), Vic Brooks (producer)

“A Love Song” (Bleecker Street) – Max Walker-Silverman (writer, director, producer), Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey (producers)

“The Cathedral” (Mubi) – Ricky D’Ambrose (writer, director), Graham Swon (producer)

“Holy Emy” (Utopie Films) – Araceli Lemos (writer, director), Giulia Caruso (writer, producer), Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros (producers)

“Something in the Dirt” (XYZ Films) – Justin Benson (writer, director, producer), Aaron Moorhead (director, producer), David Lawson Jr. (producer)

Best Cinematography

“Aftersun” (A24) – Gregory Oke

“Murina” (Kino Lorber) – Hélène Louvart

“Neptune Frost” (Kino Lorber) – Anisia Uzeyman

“Pearl” (A24) – Eliot Rockett

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Florian Hoffmeister WINNER

Best Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters” (Madman Entertainment)

“All that Breathes” (HBO)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon) WINNER

“Midwives” (POV)

“Riotsville, U.S.A.” (IFC Films)

Best Editing

“Aftersun” (A24) – Blair McClendon

“The Cathedral” (Mubi) – Ricky D’Ambrose

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) – Paul Rogers WINNER

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (A24) – Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley

“Tár” (Focus Features) – Monika Willi

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Sarah Polley (director), John Buchan, Jason Knight (casting directors), Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter (ensemble cast)

Best International Film

“Corsage” (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)

“Joyland” (Pakistan/USA) WINNER

“Leonor Will Never Die” (Philippines)

“Return to Seoul” (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)

“Saint Omer” (France)

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo – “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu – “Nanny”

Araceli Lemos – “Holy Emy”

The Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro – “Mija”

Reid Davenport – “I Didn’t See You There” WINNER

Rebeca Huntt – “Beba”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best New Scripted Series

“The Bear “ (FX) WINNER

“Pachinko “ (Apple TV+)

“The Porter” (CBC)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen , “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

KaMillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” WINNER

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frankie Quiñones, “This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Children of the Underground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal” WINNER

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”