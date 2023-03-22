Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Merge Foundations, Launch SeVVA Initiative – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

NON-PROFIT INITIATIVE

Real life husband and wife couple, celebrity cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, are merging their respective foundations – Anushka Sharma Foundation and Virat Kohli Foundation – to launch SeVVA, a joint non-profit initiative aimed at helping those in need.

Sharma and Kohli said in a joint statement: “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘for in truth it is life that gives unto life – while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness.’ With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible. SeVVA’s work won’t be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today.”

Next up for Sharma is “Chakda Xpress,” a Netflix film inspired by the life of one of women cricket’s all-time greatest players, Jhulan Goswami. Kohli, a former India cricket captain, will continue to represent his country and team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the lucrative Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

CONCERT

Lang Lang , Gina Alice Xun Chi/Royal Albert Hall

Superstar classical pianist Lang Lang will return to London’s Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 21 and 23 for two concerts spotlighting the work of composer Camille Saint-Saëns. The musician, currently seen on Channel 4’s hit show “The Piano,” will be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as he performs two Saint-Saëns works: the composer’s second piano concerto, and his “Carnival of the Animals.” The latter piece will also feature a second soloist: Lang Lang’s wife, fellow pianist Gina Alice.