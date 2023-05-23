Vietnam’s Eighth Wonder of the World Revealed in ‘A Crack in the Mountain’: Watch First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Dartmouth Films has set a U.K. and Ireland release date for Alastair Evans’ acclaimed documentary “A Crack in the Mountain” and unveiled a clip from the film.

Deep in the jungle of central Vietnam lies an underground kingdom. Hang Son Doong, which translates as ‘mountain river cave’ is the largest cave passage in the world and a place of beauty. Located in the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh Province, the cave entrance was first discovered in 1990 by a local farmer. But it wasn’t explored until 2009 when a British expedition team rigged ropes and descended.

Often described as the eighth wonder of the world, Son Doong has its own lake, jungle and a unique weather system, and remained undisturbed for millions of years. However, in 2014, Son Doong’s future was thrown into doubt when plans were announced to build a cable car into the cave. With many arguing that this would destroy the cave’s delicate eco-system and the local community divided over the benefits this development would bring, the film follows those caught up in the unfolding events.

The film debuted at Korea’s DMZ International Documentary Film Festival and has received considerable festival play since.

Evans said: “At its core, ‘A Crack In The Mountain’ is a lens through which to explore the challenges which modern day Vietnam faces. As the clock ticks down and people around the world struggle to find that optimum balance point between environmental sustainability and economic growth, nowhere is this battle more keenly contested than in a rapidly developing nation such as Vietnam.”

The film is a Marlovski Media production. It will release in cinemas across the U.K. and Ireland on May 26.

Watch the clip here: