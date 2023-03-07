‘The Sales Girl’ Wins Top Prize at Vesoul Festival

Janchivdorj Sengedorj’s “The Sales Girl” (Mongolia), Asif Rustamov’s “Cold As Marble” (Azerbaijan), Ken Kwek’s “#LookAtMe” (Singapore) and Nader Saeivar’s “No End” (Iran) were among the winners at the Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema on Tuesday.

“The Sales Girl,” which played at Busan and won awards at the New York and Osaka Asian film festivals, won the Golden Cyclo, the festival’s top honor awarded by the international jury.

“Cold as Marble,” which has played at Talinn Black Nights and the Goa festivals, took home three awards, including the grand jury prize and the Marc Haaz and Netpac jury prizes.

“No End” won the critics choice award and the international jury award, sharing the latter prize with Kim Min-ju’s “A Letter From Kyoto” (Korea), which also was recognized with a special mention by the National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations (INALCO) jury. The INALCO jury award went to Praveen Morchhale’s “Behind Veils” (India).

“#LookAtMe,” which is banned in its home country of Singapore, won the high school jury award and the public’s choice award for fiction. The public’s choice award for documentary went to Jean-Baptiste Phou’s “My Mother’s Language” (Cambodia-France). Soraya Akhlaqi’s “Roots in the Wind” (Afghanistan) won the youth jury award.

The festival, founded by Martine and Jean-Marc Therouanne, unspooled its 29th edition Feb. 28-March 7. It remains as popular as ever with almost all screenings going full.

A tribute to the Turkish director Semih Kaplanoglu saw the entirety of his works screened in a retrospective and he was also presented with an honorary Golden Cyclo for his stellar career at the opening ceremony.

The international competition jury was presided over by Lee Yong-kwan, president of the Busan film festival, who was also accorded an honorary Golden Cyclo at the opening ceremony.