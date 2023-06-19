Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor’s ‘Bawaal’ From ‘Dangal’ Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari to Premiere Globally on Prime Video (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dangal” filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan (“Bhediya”) and Jahnvi Kapoor (“Mili”), will get a direct-to-digital global premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video, the streamer has confirmed.

The love story is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Tiwari’s “Dangal” (2016) remains the highest grossing Indian film of all time with $247 million.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said: “Prime Video is absolutely delighted with the opportunity to take one of the country’s most renowned directors, Nitesh Tiwari’s labor of love ‘Bawaal’ to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories with a worldwide launch. ‘Bawaal’ is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Jahnvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world.”

Nadiadwala added: “’Bawaal’ is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere.”

Tiwari said: “Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, ‘Bawaal’ has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take ‘Bawaal’ to audiences in India and across borders.”

The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.