Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma’s Bollywood Hit ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’ Sets China Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Yash Raj Films’ 2018 hit “Sui Dhaaga: Made in India” will release in China on March 31.

Starring Bollywood A-listers Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, the film follows an unemployed small-town man who defies all odds and naysayers and revives his family’s garment business. The film’s plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy that Indians should be self-dependent to achieve their goals. Dhawan plays a tailor, while Sharma plays an embroiderer in the film who, as husband and wife, team to fulfil their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs.

The film is directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films. The trio previously collaborated on the hit “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” (2015).

Sharma said: “Indian youth are dream-chasers and if we look at China, they are also the same. So, I feel our simple, feel-good love story of two aspiring entrepreneurs will connect with people in that country. I’m eager to see the reaction in China. Historically, they have loved uplifting stories about human emotions and rooted for underdogs to win the day. I’m hopeful they will love the theme of how self-reliance can aid people to achieve their goals.”

Nelson D’Souza, VP, international distribution, Yash Raj Films, added: “The film touched the hearts of people when it released in India and given its universal theme of how every human being should be self-reliant to fulfil their dreams, it should resonate in China too. We are hopeful that our film with its strong core values will appeal to audiences in China who have historically connected with stories that celebrate the undying human spirit.”