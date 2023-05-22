Tovino Thomas Hit Survivor Thriller Film ‘2018’ Sets Pan India Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph’s critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam-language film “2018,” which released on May 5, will bow pan India on May 26 in the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The Hindi-language version of the film will be released via E4 Entertainment.

“2018” narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity. The film aims to convey the message that humanity can win over adversity. It stars Netflix’s “Minnal Murali” lead Tovino Thomas alongside Indrans, Kunchacko Boban (Netflix’s “Ariyippu”), Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh. It released in its home state Kerala and in a few neighbouring states and has earned more than $16 million theatrically so far, including U.S. and U.K. box office.

Joseph said: “We are so delighted with the kind of response audiences and critics have showered on our film. Making the ‘2018’ journey was an emotional journey for us, bringing on the screen the pains of everyone who experienced the floods. Looking at the response and box office numbers, it feels all worth it, and that’s exactly why we are now releasing the film nationwide for wider audiences to experience it. We are excited and looking forward to presenting ‘2018’ to a larger number of people and seeing their reactions.”

Lead actor Thomas added: “As an actor it gives me immense pride and joy to have audiences from different parts of the country watch my work and something that we have created with so much heart and soul as a team. While little nervousness is always there, I’m also excited for more people to watch the film. It was quite enjoyable to see the reviews and response that ‘2018’ has got until now.”

The film is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C. K. Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph, and distributed by Kavya Film Company.

Kunnappilly said: “The current box office numbers have been amazing and surprising. More than anything else, we wanted to make a film that will resonate with the audiences. As we embrace all the warmth that’s coming our way, we have decided to release our film nationwide this Friday and have more people watch it and connect with it.”