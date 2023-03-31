After Boycott Calls, Thailand’s Suphannahong Awards Reverses Rule Change That Excluded Independent Films

Organizers of Thailand’s Suphannahong National Film Awards on Friday evening reversed an earlier rule change that had caused several filmmakers to call for a boycott.

Earlier this week it emerged that a recent rule change effectively disqualified independent or low-budget titles. The criteria stipulated that, to qualify for nomination, movies must be shown in cinemas (direct to streaming titles do not qualify), must have had a release in at least five regions or big cities, and attract audiences of at least 50,000 spectators.



At least, one local media report said that the rules were introduced in 2019. But the change had little impact in the intervening years due to low levels of film production.



This week the rules caused controversy among fans and members of the indie film community. The hashtag #BanSuphannahong has been prominent on Twitter since Thursday.

“Anatomy of Time” which premiered at the Venice festival in September last year was among 11 films barred from the awards. Its theatrical release was too limited.

“Are we not eligible just because we make movies with a low budget, and we can’t afford to screen at giant cinemas in many provinces in Thailand?” the film’s art director Sarawut Kaewnamyen said on social media.

The Suphannahong Awards are organized by the National Federation of Motion Pictures and Contents Associations. Thai PBS reported that the organization’s own VP, Adisak Limparungpatanakij, resigned from the association in protest against the new rules.



Suphannahong Awards reverses earlier decision.

Variety has repeatedly contacted the Awards organizer for details and comment. The organizers did not reply.

Instead, on Friday evening they circulated a note, reversing the recent policy stance and saying that the 2023 Suphannahong Awards will be open to all films of more than 60 minutes in length, were completed between January and December 2022 and were shown in cinemas for at least seven days.















Earlier, Nottapon Boonprakob, screenwriter and co-director of “One for the Road,” said that he had withdrawn his nomination from the awards. “[My withdrawal is effective] until the federation has a consensus on changing the rules and showing that they value Thai movies and people in the industry,” he said on Twitter.