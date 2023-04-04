Studio Ghibli President Hoshino Koji Resigns

Hoshino Koji, president of the iconic Japanese animation firm Studio Ghibli, made public his plan to retire Tuesday. He will be replaced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Suzuki Toshio.

His move comes as the company, which is poised to release Miyazaki Hayao’s last film “How Do You Live?” in July, is reported to be weathering an executive scandal.

The studio has denied that there is a connection between Hoshino’s resignation and a recent swirl of media allegations about Suzuki.

Studio Ghibli on Tuesday published a letter of resignation from Hoshino, which appeared already to be several days out of date.

“I, Koji Hoshino, will resign as a director of Studio Ghibli and leave Ghibli at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in June. Prior to that, I will step down from my position as Studio Ghibli’s president and chairman at the end of March, but I will continue to serve as representative director until the general shareholders’ meeting,” Hoshino’s letter says.

Hoshino goes on to briefly describe his career and post-retirement plans. He makes no mention of the allegations concerning Suzuki, which were first reported last week by the Shukan Josei magazine, and concern assistance he allegedly gave to his girlfriend’s business ventures.

“Since taking my current post in February 2008, I have been striving to manage the studio for 15 years. With the completion of the film ‘”‘How Do You Live?,’ I decided that this was the best time to leave Ghibli. I will entrust the future management to my successor in the hope that he will lead a new Ghibli. On a personal note, I will turn 67 this May. I intend to take on challenges in new fields in the future, making use of my experience and personal connections,” his letter concludes.

According to Hoshino’s letter published on the Studio Ghibli website, Suzuki has now taken over and become president of the company.

Variety has reached out to Studio Ghibli for comment and clarification. “The reason for Mr. Hoshino’s resignation is as stated on the website. We have nothing to add to his comment,” a Ghibli spokesperson said.

The spokesperson denied a connection between the media allegations and Hoshino’s exit. “His resignation has nothing to do with the article about Mr. Suzuki to which you have referred,” the spokesman added.

Asked last week by Variety about the allegations concerning Suzuki, the Ghibli spokesman had no comment.