Bollywood Star Sonam Kapoor Signs With YRF Talent (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has signed with leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ talent management division, YRF Talent.

Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Saawariya” (2007) and has won critical and commercial acclaim for “Aisha” (2010), “Raanjhanaa” (2013), “Khoobsurat” (2014), “Neerja” (2016), “Veere Di Wedding” (2018) and “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” (2019). The actor is also a regular on the Cannes red carpet as an ambassador for global brands.

In 2020, Kapoor took a career hiatus to start a family. Her return will begin with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps.

YRF Talent has historically managed actors like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and also represents emerging stars Sharvari and Ahaan Panday. Kapoor is the first actor that YRF hasn’t launched.

YRF Talent will work closely with Kapoor to “craft a disruptive brand identity, which stands for all things cool — from the choice of her films, to her natural synergy with the biggest global fashion and luxury brands, to her life choices as an independent-minded working mother,” the agency said and will support her endeavors as an LGBTQI+ community ally and women’s rights champion.

Prithwish Ganguly, VP, talent and communications strategy at Yash Raj Films, said: “It is exciting to join forces with Sonam Kapoor as she charts her path to return to the movies. Sonam is a unique and a very exciting brand. We are delighted to on-board her as an artiste that we will manage exclusively and curate her brand strategy globally.”

Kapoor, who hails from a filmmaking family, is the daughter of “Slumdog Millionaire” star Anil Kapoor, sister of actor and producer Harshvardhan Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and the niece of producer Boney Kapoor and granddaughter of late producer Surinder Kapoor.

UTA continues to represent Kapoor for international film and TV projects.