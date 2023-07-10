Shah Rukh Khan Launches Action-Packed Teaser for ‘Jawan,’ Featuring Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has released an action-packed teaser – described by the producers as a ‘prevue’ – for his upcoming film “Jawan” (“Soldier”).

The film has Khan playing a dual role and features him in several avatars – as a soldier, a bandaged avenger, and also in a bald persona. The teaser features Tamil-language cinema stars Nayanthara (“Annaatthe”), Vijay Sethupathi (“Vikram”) and teases a special appearance from Deepika Padukone (“Pathaan”). The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra (“Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery”) and Priyamani (“The Family Man”).

“Jawan” is directed by Atlee, known for his three back-to-back Tamil-language blockbusters “Theri” (2016), “Mersal” (2017) and “Bigil” (2019), all starring Vijay. It is produced by Gauri Khan for Red Chillies Entertainment and features music by hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander (“Thiruchitrambalam”).

Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan,” also starring Padukone and John Abraham, released in January and quickly attained blockbuster status. With a worldwide gross of $130 million, it is the biggest Indian hit of the year, fifth highest grossing Indian film of all time and the second highest Hindi-language film after “Dangal” (2016), starring Aamir Khan, which collected $311 million and is atop the all-time list. The film, a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, also secured a historic theatrical release in Bangladesh.

Khan’s next film after “Jawan” is “3 Idiots” director Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki,” a co-production between billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Hirani’s Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is due a Christmas release.

“Jawan” is due a Sept. 7 release in the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

Watch the ‘prevue’ here: