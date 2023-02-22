‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Delhi Crime’ Talent Headline SXSW’s South Asian House Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

A galaxy of A-list talent will participate in SXSW’s inaugural South Asian House initiative.

Panel discussion Creating South Asian Content for a Global Audience, will feature actor Rizwan Manji (“Schitt’s Creek”), Emmy-winning producer/writer for Vice, Falguni Adams (“Dateline NBC”) and Apoorva Bakshi, producer of International Emmy-winning series “Delhi Crime,” moderated by CEO of Jingo Media and producer of South Asian House Jitin Hingorani.

Another panel, Investing in the Future of Our South Asian Stories, will feature CEO and co-founder of URL Media S. Mitra Kalita and actor Kausar Mohammed (“The Flash”), moderated by co-founder of Box Office Guru Media Gitesh Pandya.

In addition, Women in Film and Television, Austin will present the Pilot reading hour, and The Partnership’s Leadership Program, an organization supporting leadership development for professionals of color, will be facilitating a program led by Anjali Worah, chief transformation officer, where participants include actor Pooja Kumar (“Never Have I Ever”), Milan Chakraborty, head of film at Marginal MediaWorks, Sid Shah, founder of Trackmind and James A. Mathew, CEO of The Outer Voice Company.

Along with the business of entertainment, the event will also feature entertainment with an Oscar viewing party and The Slashie Summit team with BrownGirl Magazine co-hosting a Sway with Pray Bollywood dance pop-up planned.

South Asian House, an initiative to celebrate South Asians from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives as well as accomplished members of the diaspora, is scheduled for the first weekend of SXSW on March 11 and 12.

In 2021, Variety owner P-MRC made a significant investment in South by Southwest, the parent company of the SXSW festival.