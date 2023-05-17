Richa Chadha, William Moseley to Headline India-U.K. PTSD Drama ‘Aaina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s Richa Chadha and the U.K.’s William Moseley will headline the cast of India-U.K. co-production “Aaina.”

The film, set between London and India, is a drama about the impact of the cycle of violence, both within cultures and on human beings in the form of PTSD. It marks the feature directorial debut of Markus Meedt, who previously directed several acclaimed shorts, including “Shelter” and “Anonymous” and episodes of mini-series “Let’s Get Macho.”

Chadha starred in “Gangs of Wasseypur” and “Masaan,” both of which debuted at Cannes. She was most recently in Disney+ Hotstar series “The Great Indian Murder.” Moseley made a mark as a child actor in the Narnia franchise. He was one of the leads in “Land of Dreams,” which debuted at Venice, and was also in Indian film “Margarita With A Straw,” which had festival play at Toronto, Busan and London.

“Aaina” is being produced by Big Cat Films Limited (U.K.) with Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh serving as producers. The project was officially launched at the House of Lords in London by U.K. member of parliament Stuart Andrew, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Department for Culture, Media and Sport), alongside the lead cast, director and producers of the film.

Chadha said: “I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best of talent from India and the U.K. It’s truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject. We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2. I have always strived for a challenging role and this one sure is one of the toughest parts I have taken up”.

Next up for Moseley is “Savage Lands,” where he plays American legend Davy Crockett. Chadha has Zee’s “Nurse Manjot,” the third instalment of hit comedy franchise, “Fukrey 3” and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Netflix series “Heeramandi” in the works.