‘RRR’ Star Ram Charan Reveals Title, Posters of Next Film

Ram Charan, star of Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning film “RRR,” has revealed the title of his next film.

“Game Changer it is!!!!,” Charan said, revealing the title of the film on his birthday, March 27.

The project identified as “RC15” until now, is directed by Shankar Shanmugam, known for his big-budget extravaganzas including “Sivaji,” “Enthiran” (aka “Robot”) and “2.0,” all starring superstar Rajinikanth.

The actor also unveiled posters from the film, saying “I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift !!”

While plot details are under wraps, Charan had described the film as a “political drama,” when he spoke with Variety on the success of “RRR.”

“Game Changer” is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish for Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is based on a story by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj (“Petta”). Charan stars alongside Kiara Advani.

Next up for Charan is a film with Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the hit film “Jersey” (2019). It will be produced by UV Creations.

“Working with him is an experience and like his films we see on screen,” Charan had told Variety about the experience of working with Shanmugam. “And I’ve probably never had a fanboy moment because I grew up watching his movies. I think I’m having a fanboy moment/actor on this set. It’s amazing to see how he works. And just to be seen in his film, in his script. It’s a pleasure. Absolute pleasure.”

Shanmugam also has “Indian 2,” starring Kamal Haasan, in the works.

Charan made his debut in 2007 with “Chirutha.” Unlike his contemporaries, he has starred in less than 20 films so far. “I look forward to characters that challenge me as an actor, and I would like to see even after 10 years. I want no film in my library where I’ll be ashamed after 10 years. That’s my main idea behind being very selective,” Charan had told Variety.